Product Description
- PLAYSTATION PS5 LOGO LIGHT
- "Level up any gaming room with this PlayStation Logo Light.
- The 24cm (9.4"") tall light features the PlayStation logo on a clear stand. Turn the light on to cast a blue and white glow across your space. The light includes three modes: colour select, colour phasing, and music reactive. You can display the light either free-standing or mounted to a wall.
- Power the light with USB (cable included) or 3x AAA batteries (not included).
- The PlayStation Logo Light will make a great addition to any gamer's home."
- 24cm tall light
- USB power or 3xAAA batteries (not included)
- Playstation logo
Information
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Return to
- Paladone Products Ltd Apex House, Dolphin Way, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6NZ
