Night Garden Super Squashy Soft Toy Assortment

Our softest and squashiest In the Night Garden toys ever! These adorable soft toys have ‘mallow’ like filling making them the perfect cuddle and comfort companion. There are 3 fun characters to collect; Iggle Piggle, Upsy Daisy and Makka Pakka. Each character has colourful embroidered detailing and is perfectly sized for little ones to carry around with ease. Whether it’s daytime adventures or nighttime cuddles, little ones will love their Super Squashy Soft Toy! Each sold separately. Suitable for all ages.