Jolly Hog Pork Loin Ribs With Bbq Glaze 625G

- Marinated slow cooked pork ribs, in a smoky barbecue flavour dry rub with a sachet of apple barbecue flavour sauce.
- And Now...
- Enjoy!
- Try out our serving suggestions here or visit our website for more delicious meal inspiration: www.thejollyhog.com/cook
- The Secret to The Ultimate Barbecue Pork Loin Ribs
- The Pork
- British Pork
- we only use British pork, farmed to British farming standards.
- The Flavour
- Seasoned & Slowey Cooked
- Flavoured with smoky apple brine and brushed in Jolly hog BBQ dry rub, our pork loin ribs are slow cooked for extra fall off the bone tenderness and juicy succulence.
- The Glaze
- Sticky BBQ Glaze
- Smother the ribs in our sticky BBQ glaze. Hints of black treacle add an irresistible rich, deep taste.
- Jolly Good Ribs from Three Brothers
- Our Story
- Once upon a time there were three jolly brothers...a rugby player, a ship broker and a cabinet maker!
- The three brothers loved eating meat and decided to create their own meaty delights, which would one day become the best and most delicious in the whole land...
- We hope that you love our products as much as we do.
- Max, Josh, Olly
- We are generally up to fun stuff. So if you have a few minutes, come check us out.
- Cooks in 30 Minutes
- Pack size: 625G
Marinated Pork Ribs (86%) (Pork Ribs (93%), Water, Sugar, Chilli Powder, Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper, Brown Sugar, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Smoked Paprika, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Ground Cumin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Smoked Salt, Apple Juice Powder, Acid (Citric Acid)), Apple BBQ Sauce (14%) (Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Black Treacle, Molasses, Apple Juice Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Garlic Powder, Oregano)
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Suitable for freezing. Freeze by date mark shown and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly at the bottom of the fridge before use and use within 24 hours. Never defrost in a warm room. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional 200°C/ Fan 180°C/Gas 6-30 mins.
Remove outer packaging and set aside sachet for later use. Do not use if vacuum seal is broken. Empty contents of the pouch and place bone side down on a baking tray and place in the oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, pour the sachet of sauce over the ribs, coating evenly. Return to the oven and continue cooking for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving. Ensure product is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout. Do not reheat. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in UK using British pork
- Try Me...
- Serve as a whole rack with a side of mac and cheese, or for something lighter shred white cabbage, carrots, and spring onion. Then mix 3tbsp of mayonnaise with 1tbsp of wholegrain mustard and add to the slaw mix.
- Make the ultimate pork rib roll with a brioche bun, rib meat and the slaw.
2 Servings
- WARNING: Do not use if vacuum seal is broken. Contains bones - our thick cut ribs are really meaty and whilst we try to remove any element of soft bone, some may still remain.
- The Jolly Hog HQ,
- Museum Street,
- Bristol,
- BS1 6ZA.
- thejollyhog.com
625g ℮
|Typical Values
|(cooked edible portion only) Per 100g
|(cooked edible portion only) Per 1/2 pack (142g)
|Energy kJ
|1016kJ
|1480kJ
|Energy kcal
|243kcal
|354kcal
|Fat
|13g
|19g
|of which saturates
|4.5g
|6.4g
|Carbohydrates
|11g
|16g
|of which sugars
|11g
|15g
|Fibre
|1g
|1.5g
|Protein
|20g
|29g
|Salt
|0.51g
|0.72g
