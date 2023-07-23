OCTONAUTS Vehicle & Figure Assortment

Recreate your favorite Octonauts Above & Beyond Scenes and adventures with these awesome Octonauts Figure and Vehicle Sets! Each pack includes a detailed 3" Figure that can sit inside the Vehicle. Place them in the driver's seat and let the adventure begin! There are 3 different Octonaut Vehicle Sets to collect. Each Vehicle has a unique action and reveal feature. There is also a different Creature in each pack for your Octonaut to rescue. Save the Creature and place them inside the Vehicle. Every pack also has a Mission Card which reveals the type of Mission your Octonaut needs to complete. All pieces works with other Octonauts Playsets, Figures & Vehicles. Collect them all and build up the world of The Octonauts at home! Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout.

The Octonauts are a team of adventurers who explore the world's oceans, rescue aquatic creatures and protect their habitats from the bustling eco-system along the Amazon River to the deepest depths of the Mariana Trench. Deploying a fleet of aquatic vehicles, Captain Barnacles, daredevil ex-pirate, Kwazii, medic Peso and the rest of the crew embark on missions around the globe before returning safely to their home base, the Octopod. Responding to a range of new dangers across the globe due to Climate Change, the Octonauts expand their mission to explore, rescue and protect beyond the sea… onto LAND!

Lower age limit

3 Years