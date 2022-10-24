We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lindt Lindor Double Chocolate Mini Truffles 80G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Lindor Double Chocolate Mini Truffles 80G
£1.50
£1.88/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (58%) with a smooth melting filling with dark chocolate (14%)
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Do you dream Lindor, your moment of bliss, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • You choose the moment, we'll provide the bliss
  • Irresistibly Smooth
  • Milk & dark chocolate mini truffles with a smooth melting filling
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Salt, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds and other Nuts.

Storage

Highly meltable - Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place.

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • 52072 Aachen,
  • Germany.

Importer address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd.,
  • 4 Bree Street,
  • Cape Town,
  • 8001,
  • ZA.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2569 kJ /
Energ619 kcal
Fat47 g
- of which saturates34 g
Carbohydrate42 g
- of which sugars40 g
Protein5.5 g
Salt0.22 g
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious mini truffles. Perfect for when you just want a little sweet treat.

