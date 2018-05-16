New
Deli At Home Oil & Vinegar Drizzler
- DELI AT HOME OIL & VINEGAR DRIZZLER
- A great gift for cooks and food lovers
- Beautifully designed, this hand-blown oil and vinegar botte features two separate pouring spouts with cork stoppers: ideal for salads, breads and antipasti. A great gift for food lovers this Christmas.
- Storage: Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Olive oil may become cloudy if kept at low temperatures. Clarity will return if left in a warm place.
- "Set includes: Glass oil drizzler "
- "Set includes: Extra virgin olive oil 180ml and Balsamic Vinegar 40ml"
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
