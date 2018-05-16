Product Description
- LOVE RAW VEGAN MAKE YOUR OWN MILKSHAKE
- "So we had this crazy idea; make legendary vegan chocolate. If you're wondering what we look like, that's us on the front of the wrapper. The idea is now our reality and has come a long way from our tiny kitchen. Try it, we think you'll love it."
- Rimi + Manav
- Vegan Vanilla Flavoured Mini Marshmallows
- Product of the USA.
- LoveRaw® Peanut Butter Cups - Milk® Choc
- Product of the UK.
- Trademarks are owned by LoveRaw® Ltd and are used under authorised agreement by Beams International Ltd.
- Plant Based
- No Palm Oil
- Includes a Pack of Epic Vegan Peanut Butter Cups
- Vegan Vanilla Flavoured Mini Marshmallows - Dairy free
- Vegan Vanilla Flavoured Mini Marshmallows - Gluten free
- Vegan Vanilla Flavoured Mini Marshmallows - No artificial flavours or colours, no corn syrup, no gelatin, no gluten
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- Contains: Oats, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- LoveRaw® Mason Jar and Reusable Plastic Straw
- Not suitable for use in a dishwasher or microwave.
- Hand wash only. Wash before use.
- Please retain packaging for future use.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- Vegan Vanilla Flavoured Mini Marshmallows 10g e
- LoveRaw® Peanut Butter Cups - Milk® Choc 34g
- LoveRaw® Mason Jar and Reusable Plastic Straw
Information
Ingredients
Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Filtered Water, Tapioca Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Protein, Natural Vanilla Flavour
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- Contains: Oats, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|0kJ
|0kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|24g
|of which sugars
|17g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.02g
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts (33%), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Gluten-Free Oat Powder, Vegetable Fats (Shea Butter, Coconut Oil), Cocoa Mass, Peanut Flour (2%), Sunflower Oil, Rice Powder, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt, Vanilla Extract
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- Contains: Oats, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 17g Cup
|Energy
|2466kJ
|419kJ
|589kcal
|100kcal
|Fat
|45g
|7.6g
|of which saturates
|21g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|35g
|6g
|of which sugars
|25g
|4.2g
|Protein
|12g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.05g
