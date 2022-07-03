We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Delicious Dessert Company Celebration Eclairs 2 Pack

One Eclair contains:

Energy
1055kJ
253kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
16.0g

high

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.8g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.4g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
1.10g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 2 Choux pastry éclairs filled with sweetened cream and strawberry crème pâtissière, topped with a chocolate fondant and coloured lacing.
  • A nostalgic éclair filled with strawberry crème pâtissière and cream, finished with rich chocolate fondant and pink coloured lacing.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Cream (Milk) (26%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Sugar, White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Strawberry Puree (6%), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Dark Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Cornflour, Dried Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Colours (Beetroot Red, Mixed Carotenes), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pectin), Glucose, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

Contains 2 portions

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Name and address

  • The Delicious Dessert Company,
  • c/o Bakkavor Desserts,
  • Jessop Way,
  • Newark,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • NG24 2ER,

Return to

  • The Delicious Dessert Company,
  • c/o Bakkavor Desserts,
  • Jessop Way,
  • Newark,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • NG24 2ER,
  • UK.
  • www.thedeliciousdessertcompany.com
  • info@thedeliciousdessertcompany.com

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Eclair
Energy kJ1353kJ1055kJ
Energy kcal325kcal253kcal
Fat20.5g16.0g
of which saturates8.7g6.8g
Carbohydrates29.5g23.0g
of which sugars18.5g14.4g
Fibre0.9g0.7g
Protein5.1g4.0g
Salt1.42g1.10g
Contains 2 portions--
Great quality good amount of cream and jam lovely

5 stars

Great quality good amount of cream and jam lovely icing good price would recommend

disappointing

2 stars

disappointing, too many strong flavours that mask the cream, wont buy again.

