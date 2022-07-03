The Delicious Dessert Company Celebration Eclairs 2 Pack

Great quality good amount of cream and jam lovely
disappointing
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Cream (Milk) (26%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Sugar, White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Strawberry Puree (6%), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Dark Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Cornflour, Dried Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Colours (Beetroot Red, Mixed Carotenes), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pectin), Glucose, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate)
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Contains 2 portions
Carton. Recycle
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Eclair
|Energy kJ
|1353kJ
|1055kJ
|Energy kcal
|325kcal
|253kcal
|Fat
|20.5g
|16.0g
|of which saturates
|8.7g
|6.8g
|Carbohydrates
|29.5g
|23.0g
|of which sugars
|18.5g
|14.4g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.1g
|4.0g
|Salt
|1.42g
|1.10g
