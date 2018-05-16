We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New

Tesco Tess The Tiger Cake

Tesco Tess The Tiger Cake
£12.00
£12.00/each

Per 72g

Energy
1205kJ
287kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
10.2g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
30.4g

high

34%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1674kJ / 398kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge filled with chocolate buttercream, covered in soft icing and finished with edible decorations.
  • Hand Decorated Filled with chocolate buttercream & topped with edible delights.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Chocolate Flavour Buttercream (15%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pateurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Palm Stearin, Maize Starch, Palm Kernel Oil, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Acacia Gum, Sorbitan Tristearate, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring, Colours (Paprika Extract, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Curcumin), Dried Egg White, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Spirulina Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Not suitable for freezing.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts. 

     

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 72g
Energy1674kJ / 398kcal1205kJ / 287kcal
Fat14.1g10.2g
Saturates3.4g2.4g
Carbohydrate63.9g46.0g
Sugars42.2g30.4g
Fibre2.0g1.5g
Protein2.8g2.0g
Salt0.33g0.23g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
