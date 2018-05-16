New
Tesco Tess The Tiger Cake
Per 72g
- Energy
- 1205kJ
-
- 287kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.2g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 30.4g
- 34%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.23g
- 4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1674kJ / 398kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate sponge filled with chocolate buttercream, covered in soft icing and finished with edible decorations.
- Hand Decorated Filled with chocolate buttercream & topped with edible delights.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Chocolate Flavour Buttercream (15%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pateurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Palm Stearin, Maize Starch, Palm Kernel Oil, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Acacia Gum, Sorbitan Tristearate, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring, Colours (Paprika Extract, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Curcumin), Dried Egg White, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Spirulina Concentrate.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Not suitable for freezing.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 72g
|Energy
|1674kJ / 398kcal
|1205kJ / 287kcal
|Fat
|14.1g
|10.2g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|63.9g
|46.0g
|Sugars
|42.2g
|30.4g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.23g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
