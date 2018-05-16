New
Mighty Milk Shake Salted Caramel Dairy Free Drink 330Ml
Product Description
- UHT pea protein-based drink with added vitamins and minerals.
- Caramely, tasty and good for you… may we present our smooth, creamy, 100% vegan, plant-based salted caramel milkshake alternative. Go on, fill your boots. Why? Because in each shake, we’ve cleverly combined yellow split peas, salted caramel flavouring and agave syrup to create an irresistible flavoured milk that will have you hooked from the moment it touches your lips. Our new salted caramel flavoured milk alternative has so much scrummy taste and texture you won’t believe it’s dairy-free m.lk. But it is. Better still our MIGHTY Vegan Salted Caramel dairy-free m.lkshakes are packed with nutrition. You get 6 grams of protein per carton, plus, each drink is fortified with calcium and vitamin D.
- Welcome to our MIGHTY world. We're a dairy alternative brand that's big on 3 things: taste, health and sustainability. That's why we craft our products from plant based sources that pack tonnes of flavour, provide you with goodness and are less harmful to our planet. Join us in our mission to switch one million people to dairy alternatives and take a step to reducing your carbon footprint.
- Each MIGHTY Salted Caramel shake is a tasty source of Vitamin D, B12 & Iodine
- Free from dairy, nuts, soy and gluten.
- Each m.lkshake is 100% vegan.
- 6g of protein per carton for a plant-based protein punch.
- Pack size: 330ML
- Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes
- Source of Vitamin D, B12 & Iodine
- High in Calcium
- Source of Protein
Information
Ingredients
Water, Agave Syrup, Pea Protein Isolate (2%), Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Fermented Pea, Cornflour, Calcium Carbonate, Colour (Burnt Sugar), Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Iodine, Vitamins (B12, D)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Nuts, Soya
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.Best before: see the top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening.
Name and address
- The Mighty Society,
- Timsons Business Centre,
- Bath Road,
- Kettering,
- Northants,
- England,
Return to
- The Mighty Society™
- Help us change the world one drink at a time:
- info@mightypea.co.uk
- www.mightydrinks.com
- Write to us at:
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|61kcal/254kJ
|Fat
|3.4g
|of Which Saturates
|0.5g
|of Which Mono-Unsaturates
|1.1g
|of Which Polyunsaturates
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|5.6g
|of Which Sugars
|4.4g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|Protein
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.33g
|Vitamin D
|0.76µg 15% RI†
|Vitamin B12
|0.91µg 36% RI†
|Calcium
|120mg 15% RI†
|Iodine
|30µg 20% RI†
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|†Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
