- SCOTT & LAWSON TRAVEL MUG
- "When you're hitting the open road and heading for adventure, make sure you stay refuelled with this Scott and Lawson Travel Mug.
- The 450ml (15 fl oz) stainless steel travel mug has a cool ""adventure awaits"" alpine design. It's double-walled for extra insulation, meaning your drink will stay warmer for longer, making it perfect for keeping warm when on the go.
- The Scott and Lawson Travel Mug is just the thing for long journeys, day trips or daily commutes, and ensures you'll always have the spirit of adventure with you wherever you're going.
- Not suitable for dishwasher or microwave use."
- 450ml double-walled stainless steel travel mug
- On the go
