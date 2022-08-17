We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Gut Glory Salted Caramel Yogurt 450G

4.7(12)Write a review
image 1 of Gut Glory Salted Caramel Yogurt 450G
£1.80
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Smooth salted caramel yogurt
  • Enjoy as part of healthy diet & balanced lifestyle.
  • Bring on the gloriously good gut feelings!
  • Gut Glory is a yogurt for yo'gut. A range of awesome gut-friendly* dairy products with live cultures that taste amazing - almost too gut to be true, right?
  • Gut Friendly yogurt*
  • Live cultures*
  • Made with British milk
  • A source of calcium.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • * FYI, the millions of live cultures in Gut Glory can make lactose digestion of our delicious yogurt easier, for anyone who has a problem digesting lactose. Enjoy!”
  • Creamy Yo'gut
  • Contains over 100 million live cultures per gram
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450G
  • A source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Butter (Milk), Flavourings, Colour: Plain Caramel, Sea Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten. Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before, see lid.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by best before date.

Produce of

Made in the UK using British milk

Number of uses

This pot contains 3 x 150g servings

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Return to

  • Want to Know More?
  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.gutglory.co.uk

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy481kJ/114kcal
Fat4.5g
of which saturates2.8g
Carbohydrate13.8g
of which sugars13.0g
Protein3.9g
Salt0.4g
Calcium135mg (25% of NRV per 150g serving)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
This pot contains 3 x 150g servings-
View all Flavoured Big Pot Yoghurt

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

12 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

delicious

5 stars

Love this yogurt. Very smooth & creamy & love the taste. Easy to digest. Also great added to fresh fruit.

Highly recommend!

5 stars

This is very tasty, nice texture, I am trying to rebalance good gut bacteria and this is a delicious way to do it!

Disappearing caramel

3 stars

First one I could taste the caramel, recently the flavour not as strong.

So more-ish

5 stars

Love it. So creamy and anything salted caramel is sure to be a hit with me

OMG! If you buy yoghurts, make it this one! Smooth

5 stars

OMG! If you buy yoghurts, make it this one! Smooth creamy and delicious. The only problem I had is not eating the whole pot!

Very good and thick texture, pot is perfect for r

5 stars

Very good and thick texture, pot is perfect for reusing

Yummy

5 stars

Lovely flavoursome thick yogurt which I have with fresh fruit.

Yum

5 stars

Lovely yoghurt thick and creamy

Buy it as it's so good for you

5 stars

It was really lovely, I just ate it on its own no need to spoil it with anything else

Lovely flavours

5 stars

This is really lovely very tasty and great added to any fruit

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here