Super Mario Shower Gel Set 5 X 40Ml
Product Description
- SUPER MARIO SHOWER GEL SET 5 X 40ML
- Official Nintendo Licensed Product
- ©Nintendo
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Red Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Acrylates Copolymer, Cocamide MEA, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Benzyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum, Glycol Distearate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Sodium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Sodium Hydroxide, Titanium Dioxide, Magnesium Chloride, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Tin Oxide, CI 17200, CI 14700, Green Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 42090, Yellow Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, CI 19140, CI 14700, Blue Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, CI 19140, CI 42090, Pink Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, CI 17200, CI 42090
Storage
Do not store above 30°C.
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Apply a small amount of shower gel to wash cloth or mesh sponge and work it into a lather to clean your skin while leaving a fruity scent.
- Please retain for future reference.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use.
- Caution!
- Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
5 x 40ml ℮
Safety information
Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Caution! Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
