Product Description
- PLAYSTATION PS5 TRAVEL MUG
- "Stay refreshed as you play your favourite PlayStation game or slip this PS5 PlayStation Travel Mug into your bag, backpack, or the cup holder in your car to enjoy a drink when you are on-the-move.
- Featuring a cool white exterior that is decorated with the PlayStation logo in blue and the iconic action button symbols - triangle, circle, cross, and square - in a silver finish. The screw-top lid will ensure your drink stays fresh and prevent spills.
- Officially licensed this is a great, practical gift for anyone dedicated to this iconic gaming console brand and who wants to keep their hot drinks hot, or their cold drinks cold. The Sony PlayStation logos and brand are instantly recognisable with gamers of all ages.
- Supplied as a single unit, this 450ml (15floz) double-walled stainless steel travel mug comes with a printed swing ticket."
- 450ml double walled stainless steel travel mug
- Playstation logo
Information
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Tag. Card - Widely Recycled
Return to
- Paladone Products Ltd Apex House, Dolphin Way, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6NZ
