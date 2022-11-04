We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Maple Honey Roast Peanuts And Cashews 400G

£3.00
£7.50/kg

Per 25g

Energy
612kJ
148kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
11.2g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.0g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

medium

2%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2448kJ / 590kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of maple flavour and honey roasted peanuts and cashew nuts.
  • Golden & Crunchy Specially selected for size, coated in a honey glaze and dusted in a maple flavour seasoning
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanut (47%), Cashew Nut (31%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Honey, Salt, Molasses, Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Maple Sugar, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain other nuts.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Once opened, consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2448kJ / 590kcal612kJ / 148kcal
Fat44.9g11.2g
Saturates6.9g1.7g
Carbohydrate21.5g5.4g
Sugars16.1g4.0g
Fibre7.6g1.9g
Protein21.2g5.3g
Salt0.38g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

very moreish

4 stars

really like them but i would say it is more of a toffee taste

fantastic flavour

5 stars

Gorgeous nuts and beautiful flavour. Plenty of cashews in them. these will be a regular item on my weekly order.

