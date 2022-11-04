Tesco Maple Honey Roast Peanuts And Cashews 400G

very moreish
really like them but i would say it is more of a toffee taste
fantastic flavour
Gorgeous nuts and beautiful flavour. Plenty of cashews in them. these will be a regular item on my weekly order.
New
high
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2448kJ / 590kcal
INGREDIENTS: Peanut (47%), Cashew Nut (31%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Honey, Salt, Molasses, Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Maple Sugar, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Once opened, consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
16 Servings
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g
|Energy
|2448kJ / 590kcal
|612kJ / 148kcal
|Fat
|44.9g
|11.2g
|Saturates
|6.9g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|21.5g
|5.4g
|Sugars
|16.1g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|7.6g
|1.9g
|Protein
|21.2g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..
