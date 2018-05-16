This Isn't Pork Sausage & Creamy Mash 380G

Of an average adult's Reference intake, each (380g) meal contains:
- Energy
- 1740kJ
-
- 418kcal
- 21%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 18.6g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.7g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.5g
- 25%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Two plant-based sausages made from pea protein in an onion gravy served with mashed potato & kale.
- This™ is plant-based food for meat loverssss yesss wee knowwwwww iiiit's on everyyy pacckkkkkkkk ummm haveihittheword countyet whambamthank youmammmm iicccannnntt tbeeellieeevveetthhhaattt thiiiisssissssssmyyyy joobbbbbbbbbbbbblollltho idovaluethecreativefree doommmzzztheysaiidicould writeliterallyanythingiwant unluckyyyybyeeeeeethanks cheersbye
- Oven or Microwave
- 100% Plant-Based
- 13.7g Protein
- With Rich Onion Gravy & Creamy Kale Mashed Potato
- Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes (41%), This™ Isn't Pork Plant-Based Sausages (22%) (Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (36%), Water, Olive Oil, Thickeners (Methylcellulose, Konjac, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), Pea Protein Isolate (2%), Natural Flavouring, Dried Onion, Pea Starch, Dextrin, Salt, Sage, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Ground Mace, Dextrose, Colour (Beetroot Red), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Hydroxide)), Water, Onions (11%), Kale, Olive Oil, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Balsamic Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Concentrated Mushrooms, Spirit Vinegar, Thyme, Garlic Purée, Sugar Syrup, Dried Yeast Extract, Salt, Ground Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper, Cloves), Dried Onions, Tamarind Extract, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Oil, Sausages filled into Sodium Alginate Casings
Allergy Information
- May contain Cereals containing Gluten and Sulphites.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 5 mins (900W).
Remove sleeve. Pierce film lid. Heat on full power. Stir before serving.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, microwave.
Important: all appliances vary - these are guidelines only. Make sure This™ is piping hot before eating.
Careful when handling hot packaging.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 190°C / Fan 170°C. Remove sleeve. Pierce film lid. Place on baking tray and cook for 20 mins. Stir before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- This™,
- The Aircraft Factory,
- 100 Cambridge Grove,
- London,
- W6 0LE.
Return to
- this.co
Net Contents
380g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy kJ
|458
|Energy kcal
|110
|Fat
|4.9g
|(of which Saturates)
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|11.8g
|(of which Sugars)
|2.0g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|Protein
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
