Tesco 6 Halloumi Style Fingers 210G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1307kJ / 314kcal
Product Description
- A blend of halloumi medium fat hard cheese and medium fat semi hard cheese, made with pasteurised cow's, sheep's and goat's milk, coated in gluten free breadcrumbs.
- Crisp & Golden Coated in golden, crunchy breadcrumbs.
- Pack size: 210G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Halloumi Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (30%), Medium Fat Semi Hard Cheese (30%) [Cheese (Milk), Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Milk Proteins, Salt, Emulsifiers (Sodium Polyphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Cornflour, Maize Flour, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Sunflower Oil and/or Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Garlic Powder, Flavouring, White Pepper, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-13 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
210g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One halloumi style finger (35g)
|Energy
|1307kJ / 314kcal
|457kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|20.9g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|9.9g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|14.8g
|5.2g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|16.3g
|5.7g
|Salt
|1.88g
|0.66g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
