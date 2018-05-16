We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 6 Halloumi Style Fingers 210G

£3.00
£14.29/kg

One halloumi style finger

Energy
457kJ
110kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.3g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

high

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.66g

high

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1307kJ / 314kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of halloumi medium fat hard cheese and medium fat semi hard cheese, made with pasteurised cow's, sheep's and goat's milk, coated in gluten free breadcrumbs.
  • Crisp & Golden Coated in golden, crunchy breadcrumbs.
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Halloumi Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (30%), Medium Fat Semi Hard Cheese (30%) [Cheese (Milk), Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Milk Proteins, Salt, Emulsifiers (Sodium Polyphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Cornflour, Maize Flour, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Sunflower Oil and/or Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Garlic Powder, Flavouring, White Pepper, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-13 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

210g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne halloumi style finger (35g)
Energy1307kJ / 314kcal457kJ / 110kcal
Fat20.9g7.3g
Saturates9.9g3.5g
Carbohydrate14.8g5.2g
Sugars1.5g0.5g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein16.3g5.7g
Salt1.88g0.66g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
