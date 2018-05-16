New
Tesco Finest Chocolate Winter Village Cake
1/16 of a cake
- Energy
- 1189kJ
-
- 284kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 12.9g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.4g
- 32%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 30.0g
- 33%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.22g
- 4%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1774kJ / 423kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate sponge filled and covered with chocolate ganache and chocolate flavoured buttercream. Covered with an edible collar and topped with chocolate decorations.
- Rich & Indulgent A stunning chocolate sponge centrepiece, filled & coated with smooth chocolate ganache and chocolate flavoured buttercream. Hand finished with edible decorations and a sweet snow sprinkle.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Dark Chocolate (14%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring, Milk Fat, Vanilla Extract], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Single Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Trehalose*, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Dried Egg White, Salt, Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Curcumin, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Plain Caramel), Dextrose, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Hydroxide), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Caramelised Sugar, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavourings.
* trehalose is a source of glucose
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep upright. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Recycling info
Base. Recycle Carton. Recycle Collar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/16 of a cake (67g)
|Energy
|1774kJ / 423kcal
|1189kJ / 284kcal
|Fat
|19.2g
|12.9g
|Saturates
|9.6g
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|57.0g
|38.2g
|Sugars
|44.8g
|30.0g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.8g
|Protein
|4.3g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.34g
|0.22g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
