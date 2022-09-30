Masking Pamper Nights Gift Set
- MASKING PAMPER NIGHTS GIFT SET
- Refresh & relax facial treatment. Our very best masks for your skins every need, ideal for a pre - make-up primer or for a pampering night in. Includes a supersoft headband.
- Headband - Fabric: 100% Polyester
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C157054, www.fsc.org
- Cruelty free
- Our Very Best Self Care Facial Sheet Masks with a Supersoft Headband
- A mask to match your skins every need
- Suitable for vegans
Beautifying Rose & Green Tea: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Glycereth-26, Betaine, Panthenol, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polygonum Cuspidatum Root Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Rose Flower Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Citronellol, Geraniol, Relaxing Lavender & Chamomile: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Valeriana Officinalis Rhizome/Root Extract, Panthenol, Passiflora Laurifolia Flower Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Linalool, Reviving Orange Flower & Ginger: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Caffeine, Panthenol 3-0-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Flower Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Citral, Limonene, Linalool, Detoxing Charcoal & Menthol: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Phenoxyethanol Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Carbon, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Limonene, Linalool
Made in China
- Directions
- 1. Remove sheet mask from sachet and carefully unfold.
- 2. Place the mask on freshly cleansed skin, gently pressing into the contours of your face and aligning with eyes, nose and lips.
- Ensure whole mask is in contact with skin.
- 3. Leave for 15-20 minutes then peel off to reveal happy, glowing and refreshed skin.
- 4. Massage any excess serum into skin or remove with a cotton pad.
- Hand wash only
- Single use
- KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE
- WARNING
- AVOID DIRECT CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WARM WATER IMMEDIATELY. AVOID USE ON IRRITATED OR DRY SKIN, AND DELICATE EYE AND LIP AREAS. IF IRRITATION OCCURS REMOVE IMMEDIATELY AND WASH SKIN. DO NOT INGEST. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
- Produced by:
- AFB PLC,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St. Albans,
- AFB PLC,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St. Albans,
- Herts,
- AL4 0JJ,
- UK.
- AFB (Europe) Ltd,
- D.O. Centre,
- Balheary Road,
- Swords,
4 x 20ml ℮
