New
Xbox Gadget Decals 4 Sheets
Product Description
- XBOX GADGET DECALS 4 SHEETS
- " Customise and personalise your stuff with these Xbox Gadget Decals.
- The 28 vinyl stickers are repositionable and waterproof so you can reuse them on all your tech and gadgets. The pack contains four sheets with a range of Xbox controller icons and console slogans for you to decorate and personalise all your stuff with. Stick them to your laptop, phone, tablet, or gaming console for a fun and instant upgrade.
- The Xbox Gadget Decals are perfect for console gamers of any age."
- 28 vinyl stickers, removeable and waterproof
- Four sheets
- Xbox design
- Pack size: 4SHT
Information
