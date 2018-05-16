New
The Cocktail Bar Make Your Own Gin
Product Description
- THE COCKTAIL BAR MAKE YOUR OWN GIN
- Be inspired by this gift set which is perfect for gin lovers. Get creative & experiment new flavours with your favourite drink.
- Juniper Berries
- Product of Germany
- Rose Petals and Orange Peel
- Product of China
- This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above. Please enjoy this product responsibly. Always drink in moderation.
Information
Produce of
Packed in China
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions
- 1. Decant your favourite botanical and then your favourite gin into the glass bottle.
- 2. Leave to steep for 2-3 hours (or longer if preferred).
- 3. Using a sieve, pour your infused gin into a glass.
- 4. Serve over ice and top with tonic.
- Glass Bottle
- Wash thoroughly before use. Hand wash only.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Importer address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.