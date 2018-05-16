Bonne Maman Cherry & Chocolate Mousse 2X95g

Product Description
- Cherry and Milk Chocolate Mousse, Topped with a Cherry Coulis
- A classic flavour fusion of milk chocolate mousse harmoniously whisked together with luscious pieces of fresh cherry and then topped with a complementary, juicy cherry coulis.
- Thanks to our unique savoir faire and quality ingredients, Bonne Maman creates deliciously authentic taste experiences for you to enjoy. Discover the delicious range of Bonne Maman Chilled Desserts with a broad selection of traditional French recipes to suit every preference ranging from smooth Creme Caramel, airy fruit mousse, creamy salted caramel creme and much more… Prepared to perfection with only the finest ingredients, Bonne Maman Chilled Desserts are the perfect naturally delicious dessert.
- Not Suitable for vegetarians.
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Sleeve, lid and pot are widely recycled. Ingredients
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
Cream (23%) (Milk), Cherries (22%), Skimmed Milk, Cherry Puree (13%), Sugar, Milk Chocolate (6%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Butter (from Milk), Cornflour, Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Pork Gelatine, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Lemon Juice
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by date: see top of pack. Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Although every effort is made to remove cherry stones, some fragments and pieces may remain.
Name and address
- Bonne Maman,
- PO Box 5250,
- Frome,
- BA11 9DB.
- Bonne Maman,
- Z.I.,
Return to
- If for any reason you are not totally satisfied with this product, please write to:
- Bonne Maman,
- PO Box 5250,
- Frome,
- BA11 9DB.
- Or email: info@bonnemaman.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 95g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|896 kJ/215 kcal
|Fat
|13.4 g
|of which saturates
|8.4 g
|Carbohydrates
|21.1 g
|of which sugars
|19.7 g
|Fibre
|0.8 g
|Protein
|2.1 g
|Salt
|0.1 g
Safety information
Although every effort is made to remove cherry stones, some fragments and pieces may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.