Fulfil Chocolate Hazelnut Whip Vitamin & Protein Bar 40G

Fulfil Chocolate Hazelnut Whip Vitamin & Protein Bar 40G
£1.50
£3.75/100g

Product Description

  • No added sugar milk chocolate with sweetener coated vitamins & protein bar with roasted hazelnuts and sweetener.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • FULFIL and associated words and designs are trademarks of Bartoni Ltd.
  • High protein
  • Low sugar
  • Pack size: 40G
  • High protein
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (25%) (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier [Lecithins, (Soya)], Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide***, Water, Whey Protein Isolate (Milk), Hazelnut Kernels Roasted (4, 8%), No Added Sugar White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier [Lecithins, (Soya)], Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Palm Fat, Chocolate (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Flavouring, Vitamins (Vitamin C, E, B6, B12, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose), ***Source of Glucose

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten-containing ingredients, Eggs, other Nuts and Peanuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • FULFIL Nutrition,
  • PO Box 13000,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.
  • FULFIL Nutrition GB Ltd,
  • PO Box 17980,

Return to

  • FULFIL Nutrition,
  • PO Box 13000,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.,
  • T: +353 1 6120656
  • FULFIL Nutrition GB Ltd,
  • PO Box 17980,
  • Birmingham,
  • B2 2PE.
  • FULFILnutrition.com

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI**% per 100gPer Serving 40 g:RI**% Per Serving 40 g:
Energy1626 kJ650 kJ
Fat18 g7,1 g
of which saturates9,0 g3,6 g
Carbohydrate27 g11 g
of which sugars3,5 g1,4 g
of which polyols23 g9,2 g
Fibre5,5 g2,2 g
Protein37 g15 g
Salt0,19 g0,08 g
Vitamin E9,0 mg753,6 mg30
Vitamin C60 mg75 24 mg30
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0,8 mg750,3 mg30
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1,1 mg750,4 mg30
Niacin (Vitamin B3)12 mg754,8 mg30
Vitamin B61,1 mg750,4 mg30
Folic Acid150 µg7560,0 µg30
Vitamin B121,9 µg750,8 µg30
Pantothenic Acid4,5 mg751,8 mg30
Vitamins----
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
