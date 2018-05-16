Product Description
- THE GRILL HOUSE ULTIMATE STEAK SET
- Made Fresh
Information
Ingredients
Salt, Sugar, Paprika, Onion, Garlic, Black Pepper, Celery, Nutmeg
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Wheat, Soy, Peanuts, Mustard and Sesame due to the manufacturing environment. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Produce of
Product of China, packed in China
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- 1. Apply 1-2 teaspoons of rub to each steak (depending on size), steak needs to be at room temperature, rub the dry mix into the steak.
- 2. Leave for a minumum of 30 minutes to an hour or preferably in the fridge over night to marinate the meat.
- 3. Then cook on a griddle pan or fry in a pan using drizzle of oil or a small knob of butter to ensure the steak does not stick/burn.
- 4. Allow steak to rest and then serve.
- Steak Board
- Hand wash only.
- Do not submerge in water.
- Cooking Tongs and Meat Markers
- Hand wash only.
Importer address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|652kJ
|-
|156kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|26g
|of which sugars
|20g
|Protein
|3.9g
|Salt
|51g
