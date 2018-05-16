We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Grill House Ultimate Steak Set

The Grill House Ultimate Steak Set

This product is available for delivery or collection between 22/09/22 and 16/12/22.

£12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • THE GRILL HOUSE ULTIMATE STEAK SET
  • Made Fresh

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Sugar, Paprika, Onion, Garlic, Black Pepper, Celery, Nutmeg

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Wheat, Soy, Peanuts, Mustard and Sesame due to the manufacturing environment. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Produce of

Product of China, packed in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • 1. Apply 1-2 teaspoons of rub to each steak (depending on size), steak needs to be at room temperature, rub the dry mix into the steak.
  • 2. Leave for a minumum of 30 minutes to an hour or preferably in the fridge over night to marinate the meat.
  • 3. Then cook on a griddle pan or fry in a pan using drizzle of oil or a small knob of butter to ensure the steak does not stick/burn.
  • 4. Allow steak to rest and then serve.
  • Steak Board
  • Hand wash only.
  • Do not submerge in water.
  • Cooking Tongs and Meat Markers
  • Hand wash only.

Importer address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy652kJ
-156kcal
Fat2.8g
of which saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate26g
of which sugars20g
Protein3.9g
Salt51g
