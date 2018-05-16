Happi Free From Salted Caramel Oat Milk Chocolate Bar 80G

Product Description
- Happi Free From Sltd Caramel Oat Mlk Choc Bar 80g
- Find out more about how HAPPi is helping improve biodiversity in Colombia.
- Happi® x The Chocolate Dream
- Salted caramel chocolate, made with oat milk and no compromise to taste because...
- We've got... all the "Ooooo" without the 'Moo'
- With Freedom Comes Happiness
- We're "slave free" chocolate
- Diary, Gluten and Soya Free
- Great taste 2021
- Sweet & Velvety
- Rich & Creamy
- Palm Oil Free
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Dried Gluten-Free <strong>Oat</strong> Powder, Cocoa Butter, Dried Rice Syrup, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin; Flavouring: Natural Vanilla), Sea Salt Flakes (<1%), Creamy Buttery Caramel Natural Flavouring (<1%), Cocoa Solids 46.5% minimum
Allergy Information
- See ingredients in bold.
Storage
In cool dry conditions, out of sunlight.
Produce of
Handcrafted in the UK
Name and address
- Handcrafted for:
- Happi Chocolate,
- Montrose House,
- Montrose St,
- Stoke on Trent,
- ST4 3PB.
Return to
- Happi Chocolate,
- Montrose House,
- Montrose St,
- Stoke on Trent,
- ST4 3PB.
- happifreefrom.com
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|20g Portion
|Energy
|544 kcal
|109 kcal
|-
|2276 kJ
|455 kJ
|Fat
|34.5g
|6.9g
|Of which Saturates
|20g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|54.6g
|10.9g
|Of which Sugars
|36.2g *
|7.2g
|Protein
|4.7g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|*35% less sugar than the leading milk chocolate brand
|-
|-
