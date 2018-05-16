We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Happi Free From Salted Caramel Oat Milk Chocolate Bar 80G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Happi Free From Salted Caramel Oat Milk Chocolate Bar 80G
£ 2.50
£3.13/100g

Product Description

  • Happi Free From Sltd Caramel Oat Mlk Choc Bar 80g
  • Find out more about how HAPPi is helping improve biodiversity in Colombia.
  • Happi® x The Chocolate Dream
  • Salted caramel chocolate, made with oat milk and no compromise to taste because...
  • We've got... all the "Ooooo" without the 'Moo'
  • With Freedom Comes Happiness
  • We're "slave free" chocolate
  • Diary, Gluten and Soya Free
  • Great taste 2021
  • Sweet & Velvety
  • Rich & Creamy
  • Palm Oil Free
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Dried Gluten-Free <strong>Oat</strong> Powder, Cocoa Butter, Dried Rice Syrup, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin; Flavouring: Natural Vanilla), Sea Salt Flakes (<1%), Creamy Buttery Caramel Natural Flavouring (<1%), Cocoa Solids 46.5% minimum

Allergy Information

  • See ingredients in bold.

Storage

In cool dry conditions, out of sunlight.

Produce of

Handcrafted in the UK

Name and address

  • Handcrafted for:
  • Happi Chocolate,
  • Montrose House,
  • Montrose St,
  • Stoke on Trent,
  • ST4 3PB.

Return to

  • Happi Chocolate,
  • Montrose House,
  • Montrose St,
  • Stoke on Trent,
  • ST4 3PB.
  • happifreefrom.com

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g20g Portion
Energy544 kcal109 kcal
-2276 kJ455 kJ
Fat34.5g6.9g
Of which Saturates20g4.0g
Carbohydrate54.6g10.9g
Of which Sugars36.2g *7.2g
Protein4.7g0.9g
Salt0.6g<0.1g
*35% less sugar than the leading milk chocolate brand--
View all Chocolate, Sweets & Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here