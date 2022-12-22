Tesco Finest 2 Salmon & Prawn Terrines 100G
One terrine
- Energy
- 630kJ
- 152kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.2g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.7g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.8g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.97g
- 16%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1260kJ / 304kcal
Product Description
- Smoked salmon and coldwater prawn mousse with full fat soft cheese topped with smoked salmon (Salmo salar), defrosted.
- These rich and indulgent terrines are made with Scottish smoked salmon, juicy prawns, soft cheese and fragrant parsley, finished off with a layer of smoked salmon. Serve with fresh salad leaves for a stunning starter for two. Our Tesco Finest salmon is RSPCA Assured, so you can be confident that the fish has been farmed responsibly. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- RICH & INDULGENT with a creamy lemon and parsley mousse
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (33%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (9%), Water, Single Cream (Milk), Fish Gelatine, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Lemon Zest, Spirit Vinegar, Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Salt, Ground Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland and prawns caught in the North-West Atlantic.
Preparation and Usage
Ready to eat. Serve directly from fridge. Turn upside down and press to aid decanting.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g ℮ (2 x 50g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One terrine (50g)
|Energy
|1260kJ / 304kcal
|630kJ / 152kcal
|Fat
|26.4g
|13.2g
|Saturates
|5.3g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|1.7g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|13.0g
|6.5g
|Salt
|1.94g
|0.97g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
