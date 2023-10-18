Fox & Ivy Tencel Bath Mat Dusky Pink

Made with Cotton and TENCEL™ fibres, this luxurious bath mat is perfect for delicate skin. Naturally smooth to the touch and offering long-lasting comfort and quality, TENCEL™ Lyocell fibres provide efficient moisture absorption. Special dyes ensure the colour has a longevity you can trust so this beautiful towel will stay true wash after wash.

This product contains TENCEL™ lyocell fibers, which are derived from sustainable wood sources and sustainably managed forests using a low environmental impact process. TENCEL™ is a trademark of Lenzing AG. To find out more visit https://www.tencel.com/sustainability. BCI Cotton. By choosing our cotton products, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission. H55cm x W80cm Pile: 70% cotton and 30% TENCEL™ lyocell. Ground: 100% cotton.

55cm x 80cm Made Mindfully: Supporting more sustainably farmed cotton Co-ordinating towel colours available

Preparation and Usage