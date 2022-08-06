Benecol Raspberry & Blueberry Oat Shots 4 X 100G

Tasty and great on the go
I enjoyed these Benecol raspberry and blackberry oat shots, they are filling, taste nice and come in a great carton that is good for taking out and having on the go.
not quite sure
this is the first time of trying something like this and im not to sure i would again,i didnt really know quite what to expect but was a little underwhelmed with it,i thought it would be a bit thicker and didnt like the aftertaste the initial raspberry taste was ok though
Delicious
Filling and delicious. Both myself and my daughter love these oat shot for breakfast. A great on the go snack too for little ones.
Tasty oat shot
I have also tried other Benecol products and can tell this is a great addition. Tasted fruity and not very oaty. Would love to try other flavours as well.
Healthy breakfast!
Love the taste of this! Taste good and super healthy! Healthy breakfast and great way to kick start my morning with one of this! Definitely good for my diet plan!
A tasty, smooth oat shot
Benecol Raspberry and Blueberry Oat Shot are a great way to start the day. Smooth, fruity and very tasty, they are the perfect size.
Acceptable taste
I found the bottle very difficult to open. Once I had opened it and tried the product, I found the taste to be perfectly acceptable. Not really much different to milk based drinking yoghurt. I would be happy to buy it again and try the other flavours. I like that it is good for my heart and good for the planet as it is made from sustainable oats.
It bad but not the best
I'm not massively keen on yoghurt drinks but thought I'd give this a try. The fruit flavour was quite subtle but not unpleasant, tatsed more of raspberry than blueberry but blueberry on its own would have probably been too bland. The oats weren't noticeable, which personally I don't think is a bad thing. Wasn't totally unpleasant considering I expected to hate it but not something I'd try again myself, how we my kids enjoyed them.
Tasty breakfast
Benecol | Oat Shots & Pots is a great way to start your day. I have a very fussy and picky teenager at home and often struggle with what to give her for breakfast. Benecol oat shot solved the problem. It's tasty, it's healthy and can be consumed on the go. Recommended!
