Benecol Raspberry & Blueberry Oat Shots 4 X 100G

4.6(62)Write a review
image 1 of Benecol Raspberry & Blueberry Oat Shots 4 X 100G
£4.00
£10.00/kg

Serving size: 100g

Energy
331kJ
75kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

-

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

-

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.5g

-

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

-

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 331 kJ/ 78 kcal

Product Description

  • Fermented oat drinks with added plant stanols, raspberry, blueberry, calcium and vitamins.
  • Carbon neutrally produced
  • Lowers cholesterol*
  • *Plant stanol ester has been shown to lower cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Each Benecol® Oat shot provides 2 g of plant stanols, so 1 shot a day lowers cholesterol in 2-3 weeks when consumed with a meal as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle, which includes your '5 a day'. The beneficial effect has been shown with a daily intake of 1.5-3g of plant stanols.
  • Delicious Benecol® Oat Shots - packs a punch for such a small shot. It tastes amazing with sweetness only from fruit and oats.
  • And of course, with plant stanols it lowers cholesterol. Kind to your heart and the planet.
  • Tetra Pak® - Protects What's Good, Thank you for choosing a good package. It's mainly plant-based. Read more: tetrapak.com
  • Benecol® is a registered trademark of Raisio Plc, Finland.
  • 100% plant based
  • Only fruit and oat sugars
  • Live cultures
  • Enriched with Plant Stanols to Lower Your Cholesterol
  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours, Preservatives or Sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Gluten Free Oat 11%), Raspberry and Blueberry (7.5%), Plant Stanol Ester (Plant Stanols 2%), Fruit Juice Concentrate (Pear, Lemon), Stabiliser (Pectin), Dietary Fiber (Polydextrose), Calcium, Emulsifier (Citric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2), Natural Flavourings, Live Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)

Allergy Information

  • Contains oat.

Storage

Best before: See top of packKeep chilled

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before drinking.
  • For optimal effect, enjoy with food.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • More than 3 g of plant stanols per day is not recommended. Check with your doctor if you are taking cholesterol lowering medication. Benecol® foods are not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol. Benecol foods may not be nutritionally appropriate for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under five years old. Heart disease has multiple risk factors and you may need to change more than one to lower overall risk.

Recycling info

Wrap. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Benecol Ltd.,
  • The Mille,
  • 1000 Great West Road,
  • Brentford,
  • London,

Return to

  • Are you a plant-based master or just getting started? Either way, we'd love to hear from you. Please share what you know (or what you don't), tell us what you think or ask us any questions on Facebook or Instagram. Or if you fancy a chat, give us a buzz on 0800 018 4010 (UK). 1800 551 707 (IRL)
  • Visit www.Benecol.co.uk or www.Benecol.ie
  • Benecol Ltd.,
  • The Mille,
  • 1000 Great West Road,
  • Brentford,
  • London,
  • TW8 9DW.
  • Raisio Ireland Limited,
  • 51 Bracken Road,
  • Sandyford,
  • D18 CV48,

Lower age limit

5 Years

Net Contents

4 x 100g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy331 kJ/ 78 kcal
Fat2.3 g
of which saturates0.3 g
Carbohydrate13 g
of which sugars8.5 g
Fibre1.3 g
Protein1.1 g
Salt0.01 g
Vitamin D0.75 µg (15%**)
Vitamin B2 (riboflavin)0.21 mg (15%**)
Vitamin B120.38 µg (15%**)
Calcium120 mg (15%**)
Plant stanols2.0 g
** RI - Reference Intake-

Safety information

More than 3 g of plant stanols per day is not recommended. Check with your doctor if you are taking cholesterol lowering medication. Benecol® foods are not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol. Benecol foods may not be nutritionally appropriate for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under five years old. Heart disease has multiple risk factors and you may need to change more than one to lower overall risk.

62 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Tasty and great on the go

4 stars

Review from BENECOL

I enjoyed these Benecol raspberry and blackberry oat shots, they are filling, taste nice and come in a great carton that is good for taking out and having on the go.

not quite sure

3 stars

Review from BENECOL

this is the first time of trying something like this and im not to sure i would again,i didnt really know quite what to expect but was a little underwhelmed with it,i thought it would be a bit thicker and didnt like the aftertaste the initial raspberry taste was ok though

Delicious

5 stars

Review from BENECOL

Filling and delicious. Both myself and my daughter love these oat shot for breakfast. A great on the go snack too for little ones.

Tasty oat shot

5 stars

Review from BENECOL

I have also tried other Benecol products and can tell this is a great addition. Tasted fruity and not very oaty. Would love to try other flavours as well.

Healthy breakfast!

5 stars

Review from BENECOL

Love the taste of this! Taste good and super healthy! Healthy breakfast and great way to kick start my morning with one of this! Definitely good for my diet plan!

A tasty, smooth oat shot

5 stars

Review from BENECOL

Benecol Raspberry and Blueberry Oat Shot are a great way to start the day. Smooth, fruity and very tasty, they are the perfect size.

Acceptable taste

4 stars

Review from BENECOL

I found the bottle very difficult to open. Once I had opened it and tried the product, I found the taste to be perfectly acceptable. Not really much different to milk based drinking yoghurt. I would be happy to buy it again and try the other flavours. I like that it is good for my heart and good for the planet as it is made from sustainable oats.

It bad but not the best

3 stars

Review from BENECOL

I'm not massively keen on yoghurt drinks but thought I'd give this a try. The fruit flavour was quite subtle but not unpleasant, tatsed more of raspberry than blueberry but blueberry on its own would have probably been too bland. The oats weren't noticeable, which personally I don't think is a bad thing. Wasn't totally unpleasant considering I expected to hate it but not something I'd try again myself, how we my kids enjoyed them.

Tasty breakfast

5 stars

Review from BENECOL

Benecol | Oat Shots & Pots is a great way to start your day. I have a very fussy and picky teenager at home and often struggle with what to give her for breakfast. Benecol oat shot solved the problem. It's tasty, it's healthy and can be consumed on the go. Recommended!

