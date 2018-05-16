New
Talking Tables Sprouts Poppers 8 Pack
Product Description
- TALKING TABLES Sprouts Poppers 8 pack
- Contents: 8x Party Poppers
- Party Popper Cat F1. Must be sold as packaged
- Contents conform to BS EN 15947:2015.
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- Warnings: Keep away from eyes and ears. Hold at arms length and point base away from body and not towards people or animals. Pull string firmly and sharply. Ejects streamers with a bang. Do not dismantle. Adult supervision required. Not for sale to persons under 16 years. Contents not colourfast when wet.
- WARNING! Fire or projection hazard. Keep away from heat/sparks/openflames/hot surfaces.- No smoking
Name and address
- Talking Tables Ltd.,
- London,
- SW4 6JP,
- UK.
Return to
- Tel: +44 (0)20 7627 6767
Lower age limit
16 Years
Net Contents
8 x Sprout Poppers
Safety information
- Explosive
