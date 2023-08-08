Sylvanian Family Weekend Travel Set Assortment

SYLVANIAN FAMILY Weekend TVL Set A/Ment

The Weekend Travel Set -Snow Rabbit Mother- contains Snow Rabbit mother Emilia in an exclusive outfit, plus a suitcase, handbag, neck pillow, and travel accessories. Pack the suitcase and handbag for pretend travel play. The suitcase wheels rotate and the handle can be moved up and down. The neck pillow can be placed on the included figure. The Princess Dress Up Set contains Persian Cat girl Lyra, with a lovely yellow dress, a separate blue dress, fashion accessories, and furniture. Mix and match dresses, tiara, accessories, and shoes, to give your Sylvanians a princess makeover! The accessories can be displayed on the shelf. The dress can be placed on the mannequin. The tiara, necklace, and earring feature shiny rhinestones. The dresses, shoes, and accessories are all for child figures. (Earrings may not fit on all figures). The Party Time Playset -Tuxedo Cat Girl- features Tuxedo Cat girl Lily in an exclusive party dress, plus a lavish two-tier cake and presents. Comes with toppings to help decorate the cake. Both the top and bottom tiers of the cake can be served on separate plates. Place the cake or tea set on the cart to move them about. The star-shaped balloon can also be attached to the cart. The Alice band can be worn by the included figure. It can also be placed inside a present box. This set includes a figure and accessories and can be played with on its own. Combine with the Pony's Stylish Hair Salon, Pony's Hair Stylist Set, and Princess Dress Up Set (all sold separately) for a spectacular party. Or combine with houses such as the Red Roof Country Home (sold separately) for even more imaginative playtime!"

Since it launched in 1985, Sylvanian Families has been beloved by generations of children and adults worldwide. The collectible range encourages imaginative play with its miniature animal characters and highly detailed, dollhouse playsets. Children can enjoy a variety of play aspects, such as decorating the homes, changing characters’ outfits and connecting buildings to ‘grow’ their village. The brand is based around the three concepts of nature, family and love; the families, buildings, furniture and accessories together create an imaginary world that children can build and explore, whilst simultaneously developing social and fine motor skills.

Three figures included: Snow Rabbit Mother Emilia, Persian Cat Girl Lyra, Tuxedo Cat Girl Lily This set includes a figure and accessories and can be played with on its own. Mix and match dresses, tiara, accessories, and shoes, to give your Sylvanians a princess makeover! Move the two-tier cake about on the cart, and decorate it with the toppingspack the suitcase and handbag for pretend travel play! Pack the suitcase and handbag for pretend travel play! Stimulates imaginative role-playing for children. Suitable for ages three years and above.

Lower age limit

3 Years