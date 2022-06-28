The Vegetarian Butcher Unbelievaballs 300G

PALM OIL - not for vegetarians.
PALM OIL - might as well contain minced orangutang. Vegetarians and vegans will probably avoid. We certainly will.
SOY structure (69%) (water, SOY protein, WHEAT gluten, WHEAT starch, soybean meal (SOY)), vegetable oils (rapeseed oil, palm oil), onions, EGG white1, seasoning (flavourings, dextrose, spices, caramelised sugar, yeast extract), natural flavourings, potato starch, spirit vinegar, thickener (processed eucheuma seaweed), salt, iron (ferric pyrophosphate), vitamin B12. 1 from free range eggs
Best before date
Netherlands
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|747 g
|635 g
|8%
|Energy (kcal)
|179 g
|152 g
|0%
|Fat (g)
|8.7 g
|7.4 g
|11%
|of which saturates (g)
|1.5 g
|1.3 g
|7%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|8.3 g
|7.1 g
|3%
|of which sugars (g)
|1.2 g
|1 g
|1%
|Fibre (g)
|1.5 g
|1.3 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|16 g
|14 g
|28%
|Salt (g)
|1.5 g
|1.3 g
|22%
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.38 g
|0.32 g
|13%
|Iron (mg)
|4.1 g
|3.5 g
|25%
|1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 4 portions)
