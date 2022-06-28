We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Vegetarian Butcher Unbelievaballs 300G

Product Description

  • Soy-based balls fortified with vitamin B12 and Iron
  • Are you on the quest for the perfect vegetarian meatball? We have the answer: Unbelievaballs. Unbelievably tasty, unbelievably tender and unbelievably meaty, you won't be able to tell the difference from meat as you indulge in our Unbelievaball vegetarian meatballs. We’ve hacked the traditional meatball recipe to recreate these juicy classics in a vegetarian version. Serve in a gravy or tomato sauce with pasta or with mashed potatoes and you'll have yourself the most appetising vegetarian meat meal. So if you’re looking to whip up some good ol’ spaghetti & meatballs or a meatball gravy dish, then look no further. These well-seasoned iconic star players remain firm and juicy even when cooked in your favourite sauces – and they’re equally great on the BBQ or as a standalone snack. Plus, they are high in plant based protein and are a source of vitamin B12 and iron. Be prepared for unbelievable taste and texture in every bite of our Unbelievaballs.
  • The Vegetarian Butcher was founded by Jaap Korteweg, a 9th generation farmer and meat lover. Having chosen the vegetarian way of life, his goal was to produce delicious vegetarian meat that tastes even better than the original. His ambition is to give meat lovers the same lip-smacking experience they get from animal meat so that they are not missing out when switching to vegetarian or vegan meat. That's why The Vegetarian Butcher offers a wide range of vegetarian and vegan meat alternatives that compete with animal meat with respect to taste and texture.
  • At the end of the day, we want to provide you with the delicious experience of indulging to your heart’s content with vegetarian meat while having to sacrifice absolutely nothing. You’re just one click away from adding this delicious mouth-watering vegetarian meat to your meal.
  • Firm on the outside with soft, tender vegetarian meat on the inside, our Unbelievaballs will take your meal to a whole new level of deliciousness, where tasting is believing
  • Our Unbelievaballs vegetarian meatballs are unbelievably versatile, pairing perfectly well with sauces and pastas of any kind; try them also on mashed potatoes or with gravy
  • Made from soy, Unbelievaballs from The Vegetarian Butcher are high in plant based protein, and are a source of vitamin B12 and iron
  • Our vegetarian meatballs are well-seasoned, come packed with flavour and are unbelieva-bally tender and juicy, even when cooked in your favourite sauces
  • Get spoiled for choice with our vegetarian and vegan meat ranging from nuggets and meatballs to burgers, sausages and more – surely a vegan meat lover’s paradise
  • Pan fry these vegetarian meatballs in oil on medium heat for 8 minutes until golden brown; or bake in oven for 8 minutes – why not heat your favourite sauce and add them freshly cooked?
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

SOY structure (69%) (water, SOY protein, WHEAT gluten, WHEAT starch, soybean meal (SOY)), vegetable oils (rapeseed oil, palm oil), onions, EGG white1, seasoning (flavourings, dextrose, spices, caramelised sugar, yeast extract), natural flavourings, potato starch, spirit vinegar, thickener (processed eucheuma seaweed), salt, iron (ferric pyrophosphate), vitamin B12. 1 from free range eggs

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Best before date

Produce of

Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. Oven: Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Place the Unbelievaballs on a tray with a small amount of oil and bake for 8 minutes until golden brown. Pan: Place pan on a medium heat, add a small amount of oil and pan fry the Unbelievaballs for 8 minutes until golden brown. In a sauce: Heat your favourite sauce and add the freshly cooked Unbelievaballs into the sauce. Enjoy while hot. These are guidelines only as appliances may vary. Product must be cooked until piping hot throughout.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)747 g635 g8%
Energy (kcal)179 g152 g0%
Fat (g)8.7 g7.4 g11%
of which saturates (g)1.5 g1.3 g7%
Carbohydrate (g)8.3 g7.1 g3%
of which sugars (g)1.2 g1 g1%
Fibre (g)1.5 g1.3 g0%
Protein (g)16 g14 g28%
Salt (g)1.5 g1.3 g22%
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.38 g0.32 g13%
Iron (mg)4.1 g3.5 g25%
1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 4 portions)---
PALM OIL - not for vegetarians.

1 stars

PALM OIL - might as well contain minced orangutang. Vegetarians and vegans will probably avoid. We certainly will.

