Scott & Lawson 3 in 1 Trainer Cleaning Kit

Product Description
- SCOTT & LAWSON TRAINER CLEANING KIT WITH CLOTH
- No matter where your travels take you, keep your trainers fresh with this Scott and Lawson Trainer Cleaning Kit!
- The four-piece cleaning kit comes with everything you need to keep your shoes looking smart – a cloth, a cleaning brush, a 100ml (3.3 fl oz) bottle of cleaning fluid, and a pair of white laces for when you want to restore some life into an old pair of trainers.
- The Scott and Lawson Trainer Cleaning Kit is perfect for keeping at home or in your bag ready for whenever you need to freshen up a pair of shoes. The kit comes inside a tin for easy storage when not in use.
- 100ml cleaning fluid, cloth, cleaning brush
- On the go or at home
Information
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Tin. Metal - Check Local Recycling
Return to
- Paladone Products Ltd Apex House, Dolphin Way, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6NZ
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.