Lol Surprise Snow Bunnie Bubble Bath 500Ml
Product Description
- LOL SURPRISE SNOW BUNNIE BUB BATH 500ML
- This bubbly bubble bath has been formulated to be kind to your child's skin. It is gentle enough to be used every day.
- TM & © MGA Ent., Inc. U.S. & other countries
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Mica, Parfum, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Lodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, CI 15985
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Pour desired amount into warm running water to create lots of bubbles. For a fruity fresh shower, put a small amount onto your hand or sponge then massage onto wet skin. Rinse thoroughly.
Warnings
- Carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. Adult supervision required at all times. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard! Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
- Please retain for future reference.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- handa-uk.com
- lolsurprise.com
- mgae.com
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
