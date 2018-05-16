Weetabix Weetos Orange Chocolatey Hoops 420G

A 30g serving contains
- Energy
- 475kJ
-
- 112kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.7g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
low
low
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1583 kJ/
Product Description
- Chocolate and Orange Flavour Crunchy Wheat Hoops Fortified with Vitamins & Iron.
- ...is proud to support sustainable farming of cocoa across the world!
- Find out more at ra.org
- Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
- Have You Tried Me
- I'm a delicious box full of chocolatey hoops orange flavour
- yum, yum, ym!
- Iron - helps maintain alertness*
- *Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue.
- Vitamin B12 - helps release energy!**
- **Vitamin B12 contributes to the normal energy yielding metabolism.
- Loved by Kids Approved by Parents
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- ® Trade Mark of Weetabix Limited
- High in Fibre
- Vitamin D
- Wholegrain
- Low in Salt & Saturated Fat with No Artificial Colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 420G
- High in Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Wheat (48%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder*, Flavourings, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin (B2), Vitamin B6, Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, *Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Milk For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry, odour free placeTo retain freshness fold over inner bag after use
Number of uses
14 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
- Weetabix,
- PO Box 5,
- Burton Latimer,
- Kettering,
- NN15 5JR.
Return to
- We want you to enjoy Weetos in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the “Best Before" date to the address detailed below.
- Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
- Weetabix Consumer Services,
- PO Box 5,
- Burton Latimer,
- Kettering,
- NN15 5JR. (UK only)
- Weetabix Limited,
- PO Box 5,
- Burton Latimer,
- Kettering,
- NN15 5JR,
Net Contents
420g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|%RI per 100g
|Energy
|1583 kJ/
|475 kJ/
|-
|374kcal
|112kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrates
|77g
|23g
|of which sugars
|19g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|7.0g
|2.1g
|Protein
|8.7g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.06g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.94mg
|0.28mg
|85%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.2mg
|0.36mg
|86%
|Niacin
|14mg
|4.2mg
|88%
|Vitamin B6
|1.2mg
|0.36mg
|86%
|Vitamin B12
|2.1µg
|0.63µg
|84%
|Folic Acid
|170µg
|51µg
|85%
|Vitamin D
|4.3µg
|1.3µg
|86%
|Iron
|12mg
|3.6mg
|86%
|Vitamins & Iron
|-
|-
|-
|RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.