Weetabix Weetos Orange Chocolatey Hoops 420G

£3.30
£0.79/100g

A 30g serving contains

Energy
475kJ
112kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.7g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1583 kJ/

Product Description

  • Chocolate and Orange Flavour Crunchy Wheat Hoops Fortified with Vitamins & Iron.
  • ...is proud to support sustainable farming of cocoa across the world!
  • Find out more at ra.org
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • Have You Tried Me
  • I'm a delicious box full of chocolatey hoops orange flavour
  • yum, yum, ym!
  • Iron - helps maintain alertness*
  • *Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue.
  • Vitamin B12 - helps release energy!**
  • **Vitamin B12 contributes to the normal energy yielding metabolism.
  • Loved by Kids Approved by Parents
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • ® Trade Mark of Weetabix Limited
  • High in Fibre
  • Vitamin D
  • Wholegrain
  • Low in Salt & Saturated Fat with No Artificial Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 420G
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat (48%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder*, Flavourings, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin (B2), Vitamin B6, Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Milk For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry, odour free placeTo retain freshness fold over inner bag after use

Number of uses

14 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy Weetos in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the “Best Before" date to the address detailed below.
  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR. (UK only)
  • Weetabix Limited,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR,

Net Contents

420g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving%RI per 100g
Energy1583 kJ/475 kJ/
-374kcal112kcal
Fat1.9g0.6g
of which saturates0.7g0.2g
Carbohydrates77g23g
of which sugars19g5.7g
Fibre7.0g2.1g
Protein8.7g2.6g
Salt0.20g0.06g
Thiamin (B1)0.94mg0.28mg85%
Riboflavin (B2)1.2mg0.36mg86%
Niacin14mg4.2mg88%
Vitamin B61.2mg0.36mg86%
Vitamin B122.1µg0.63µg84%
Folic Acid170µg51µg85%
Vitamin D4.3µg1.3µg86%
Iron12mg3.6mg86%
Vitamins & Iron---
RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
