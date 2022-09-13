Wicked Kitchen 2 No Steak & Ale Pies 500G
One pie
- Energy
- 2489kJ
-
- 595kcal
- 30%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 29.8g
- 43%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 13.2g
- 66%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 9.8g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.08g
- 35%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 995kJ / 238kcal
Product Description
- Shortcrust pastry base filled with wheat and protein strips, ale, chestnut mushroom, pearl onion and carrot in gravy topped with a puff pastry lid.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures , and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Wheat & pea protein pieces cooked in a premium ale gravy with chestnut mushrooms and pearl onions in a flaky puff pastry
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Wheat and Pea Protein Strips (10%) [Water, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Wheat Gluten, Pea Protein Isolate, Sunflower Oil, Pea Starch, Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Malted Barley Extract, Dextrose, Smoked Yeast, Mushroom Powder], Ale (Barley) (10%), Water, Chestnut Mushroom, Pearl Onion, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Black Treacle, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Salt, Yeast Extract, Demerara Sugar, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Dextrose, Lemon Juice, Flavourings, Sunflower Oil, Malted Barley Extract, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Thyme, Chive, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Wheat Protein, Onion Powder, Molasses, Dried Potato, Sage, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sage Extract, Onion Extract.
Allergy Information
- Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35 mins Remove all packaging. Leave in foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pie (250g)
|Energy
|995kJ / 238kcal
|2489kJ / 595kcal
|Fat
|11.9g
|29.8g
|Saturates
|5.3g
|13.2g
|Carbohydrate
|25.3g
|63.2g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|9.8g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|4.0g
|Protein
|6.6g
|16.4g
|Salt
|0.83g
|2.08g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
