Yo! Chicken Katsu Bento 274G

Product Description
- Tender chicken in a crispy Japanese style panko crumb with edamame, coleslaw & pickled red cabbage.
- Cooked
- Pack size: 274G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Rice (Water, Rice, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Cane Molasses), Chicken Breast (13%), Edamame Beans (Soya Beans, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Pickled Red Cabbage (Red Cabbage, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Salt), Sweetheart Cabbage, Carrot, Wheat Flour, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Pasteurised Free Range Egg and Egg Yolk, Water, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Soya Beans, Wheat, Rice Wine, Modified Maize Starch, Yuzu Juice, Onion Purée, Apple Juice Concentrate, Chilli Purée, Yeast, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Lime Juice Concentrate, Alcohol, Lime Juice, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within use by date. For optimum flavour remove from refrigerator 15 minutes before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Served with sushi rice & teriyaki mayonnaise
Warnings
- CAUTION
- Although care has been taken to remove bones, small pieces may remain.
Recycling info
Label - glued. Don't Recycle Lid. Recycle Pot. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Taiko Foods Ltd.,
- London,
- W3 7XR.
Net Contents
274g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per pack:
|Energy
|773kJ / 184kcal
|2118kJ / 504kcal
|Fat
|8.0g
|21.9g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|21.4g
|58.5g
|of which sugars
|7.4g
|20.3g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|4.4g
|Protein
|6.0g
|16.4g
|Salt
|0.71g
|1.95g
Safety information
