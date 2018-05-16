We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yo! Chicken Katsu Bento 274G

Yo! Chicken Katsu Bento 274G
£ 4.50
£1.65/100g

Product Description

  • Tender chicken in a crispy Japanese style panko crumb with edamame, coleslaw & pickled red cabbage.
  • Cooked
  • Pack size: 274G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (Water, Rice, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Cane Molasses), Chicken Breast (13%), Edamame Beans (Soya Beans, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Pickled Red Cabbage (Red Cabbage, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Salt), Sweetheart Cabbage, Carrot, Wheat Flour, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Pasteurised Free Range Egg and Egg Yolk, Water, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Soya Beans, Wheat, Rice Wine, Modified Maize Starch, Yuzu Juice, Onion Purée, Apple Juice Concentrate, Chilli Purée, Yeast, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Lime Juice Concentrate, Alcohol, Lime Juice, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within use by date. For optimum flavour remove from refrigerator 15 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Served with sushi rice & teriyaki mayonnaise

Warnings

  • CAUTION
  • Although care has been taken to remove bones, small pieces may remain.

Recycling info

Label - glued. Don't Recycle Lid. Recycle Pot. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Taiko Foods Ltd.,
  • London,
  • W3 7XR.

Return to

  • Taiko Foods Ltd.,
  • London,
  • W3 7XR.
  • Tel: 020-8749-1515
  • www.taikofoods.co.uk

Net Contents

274g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:per pack:
Energy773kJ / 184kcal2118kJ / 504kcal
Fat8.0g21.9g
of which saturates0.7g2.0g
Carbohydrate21.4g58.5g
of which sugars7.4g20.3g
Fibre1.6g4.4g
Protein6.0g16.4g
Salt0.71g1.95g

Safety information

CAUTION Although care has been taken to remove bones, small pieces may remain.

