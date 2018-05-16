Product Description
- LEGO Lego Marvel I am Groot 76217
- Kids build their highly posable Baby Groot model figure, from the Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with all its cute features
- The fully jointed Groot buildable toy is easy to position and comes with a pretend cassette to recreate the famous Baby Groot dancing scene
- Passionate fans can place the cute Marvel character in a pose, can dance with him to the rhythm of the music and recreate his funny movements
- The set comes with printed instructions and a digital LEGO Building Instructions app to zoom and rotate while building the posable model
- This set is a great birthday or Christmas gift idea for kids 10+ years old who are fans of the Marvel universe and love Avengers buildable toysPut a movable model of Baby Groot from the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the hands of kids aged 10 and up with LEGO Marvel I am Groot (76217) buildable toy. The lovable and mischievous toddler is easy to position and pose however kids want.
- Every fan of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will know the famous scene where Baby Groot dances. Now kids can recreate this scene and others with this detailed, movable recreation of the lovable character. The buildable model is easy to position and pose, and there’s even a pretend cassette tape included for make-believe music! In addition, the free LEGO Building Instructions app lets kids view, zoom and rotate the model as they build, providing an amazing sense of immersion and interaction during the construction process.
- The extensive range of LEGO Marvel buildable toys provides children with premium-quality playsets that deliver endless imaginative build-and-play possibilities. This LEGO Marvel set makes a special birthday, holiday or any-day gift idea for kids 10+ years old who are fans of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy movies and the supercute Baby Groot.
- The highly posable model stands over 10.5 in. (26 cm) tall and comes with a cassette and a nameplate
- Contains 476 pieces.
- 7,0 x 35,4 x 19,1
Information
Warnings
- Warning! Choking hazard. Small parts. Not suitable for childer under 3 years old.
Return to
- If your new LEGO set is missing parts or has faulty parts, LEGO System A/S will replace these parts free of charge through our Bricks & Pieces service. We strive to make this free replacement available in all countries, but reserve the right to change the availability of the Bricks & Pieces service at any time without prior notice. To contact LEGO System A/S please dial 00800 5346 5555 or through www.lego.com/service
Safety information
Warning! Choking hazard. Small parts. Not suitable for childer under 3 years old.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.