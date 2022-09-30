Feather & Down Dreamy Duo Set
Product Description
- Feather & Down Dreamy Duo Set
- Sleep Matters
- Infused with calming lavender and chamomile essential oils, the pillow spray and calming sleep mist are the perfect combination to help you unwind, relax and aid a restful night's sleep.
- With calming lavender and chamomile essential oils
Information
Ingredients
Pillow Spray: Aqua (Water), Parfum (Fragrance), PEG 40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth-9, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Propylene Glycol, 2-Bromo-2- Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Herb Oil, Linalool, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Limonene, Calming Sleep Mist: Aqua (Water), PPG-26-Buteth-26, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citric Acid, Hydrolyzed Sodium Hyaluronate, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Herb Oil, Linalool, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Limonene
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Pillow Spray
- Directions: Spray a generous amount onto your pillow to relax you as you drift off into a peaceful night's sleep.
- Calming Sleep Mist
- Directions: Close eyes, hold bottle at arm's length and lightly spray over face to induce calm and help you fall asleep faster.
Warnings
- WARNINGS: For external use only. Avoid direct contact with the eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with clean water. Do not apply to broken, irritated or sensitive skin. If irritation occurs discontinue use immediately. Keep out of direct sunlight. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Safety information
