MY FAIRY GARDEN Large Playset Assortment

Join Tara the Earth Fairy and her adorable Plantimal Hedgehoglet friends, Twigs, Quill and Prickles (Hedgehog Haven), OR Skye the Air Fairy and her Plantimal friend, Snap (Blossom Balloon), and grow & play in your own magical Fairy Garden! Sow the red cabbage or coriander seeds provided, nurture them and watch your plants grow! Hedgehog Haven includes a fun playhouse for Tara and the Hoglets, featuring rotating leaf beds, a basket winch and a wheelbarrow they can all ride in! Blossom Balloon includes a detachable flower-shaped balloon for fun flying adventures with Skye. Blow the flowers on the branches to make them spin!

Each pack purchased contributes to My Fairy Garden’s partnership with ‘One Tree Planted’, which aims to help reforest the world by planting one tree for every five My Fairy Garden packs purchased!

Hedgehog Haven - includes 30 play pieces Blossom Balloon - includes 20 play pieces Removable planting area to take care of your garden and keep playing!

Lower age limit

4 Years