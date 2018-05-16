Product Description
- FRIENDS COFFEE SYRUPS GIFT SET
- Flavoured Syrups
- Servings per bauble: 2, Serving size: 30ml
- Coffee Syrups and Stencil - Made in China
- Cocoa Dusting Powder - Made in Indonesia
- Friends and all related characters and elements © & ™
- Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB Shield: © & ™WBEI. (s22)
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Once opened, keep in the refrigerator and consume within 2 weeks.Store in a cool and dry place, avoid direct sunlight.
Produce of
Packed in China
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions: Add these syrups to coffee or milkshakes, place the stencil on top and lightly dust with cocoa powder, then enjoy! Note: Wash stencil before use.
- Please keep packaging for future reference.
Warnings
- FRAGILE
- HANDLE WITH CARE
Importer address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- +613 9492 5961
- hotshots@hot-shots.com.eu
- www.hot-shotgourmet.com.eu
Safety information
FRAGILE HANDLE WITH CARE
- Cocoa Dusting Powder 30g e
- Ginger Flavour Syrup 60ml
- Vanilla Flavour Syrup 60ml
- Hazelnut Flavour Syrup 60ml
- Cinnamon Flavour Syrup 60ml
- Toffee Flavour Syrup 60ml
Ingredients
High Fructose Corn Syrup (86%), Water, Stabilizer (E466), Artificial Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Acidity Regulator (E330), Colour (EI50a)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|1296kJ
|-
|310kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|76g
|of which sugars
|76g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Powder 100%
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Once opened, keep in the refrigerator and consume within 2 weeks.Store in a cool and dry place, avoid direct sunlight.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1250kJ
|-
|299kcal
|Fat
|11g
|of which saturates
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|9.9g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|Protein
|22g
|Salt
|0.08g
Information
Ingredients
High Fructose Corn Syrup (86%), Water, Stabilizer (E466), Artificial Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Acidity Regulator (E330), Colour (E150a)
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Once opened, keep in the refrigerator and consume within 2 weeks.Store in a cool and dry place, avoid direct sunlight.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|1296kJ
|-
|310kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|76g
|of which sugars
|76g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
