We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Friends Coffee Syrups Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Friends Coffee Syrups Gift Set

This product is available for delivery or collection between 22/09/22 and 16/12/22.

£8.00
£8.00/each

This product is available for delivery or collection between 22/09/22 and 16/12/22.

Product Description

  • FRIENDS COFFEE SYRUPS GIFT SET
  • Flavoured Syrups
  • Servings per bauble: 2, Serving size: 30ml
  • Coffee Syrups and Stencil - Made in China
  • Cocoa Dusting Powder - Made in Indonesia
  • Friends and all related characters and elements © & ™
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB Shield: © & ™WBEI. (s22)
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Once opened, keep in the refrigerator and consume within 2 weeks.Store in a cool and dry place, avoid direct sunlight.

Produce of

Packed in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions: Add these syrups to coffee or milkshakes, place the stencil on top and lightly dust with cocoa powder, then enjoy! Note: Wash stencil before use.
  • Please keep packaging for future reference.

Warnings

  • FRAGILE
  • HANDLE WITH CARE

Importer address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.
  • +613 9492 5961
  • hotshots@hot-shots.com.eu
  • www.hot-shotgourmet.com.eu

Safety information

FRAGILE HANDLE WITH CARE

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Cocoa Dusting Powder 30g e
  • Ginger Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Vanilla Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Hazelnut Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Cinnamon Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Toffee Flavour Syrup 60ml

Information

Ingredients

High Fructose Corn Syrup (86%), Water, Stabilizer (E466), Artificial Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Acidity Regulator (E330), Colour (EI50a)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Once opened, keep in the refrigerator and consume within 2 weeks.Store in a cool and dry place, avoid direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy1296kJ
-310kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate76g
of which sugars76g
Protein0g
Salt0g

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Cocoa Dusting Powder 30g e
  • Ginger Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Vanilla Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Hazelnut Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Cinnamon Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Toffee Flavour Syrup 60ml

Information

Ingredients

High Fructose Corn Syrup (86%), Water, Stabilizer (E466), Artificial Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Acidity Regulator (E330), Colour (E150a)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Once opened, keep in the refrigerator and consume within 2 weeks.Store in a cool and dry place, avoid direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy1296kJ
-310kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate76g
of which sugars76g
Protein0g
Salt0g

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Cocoa Dusting Powder 30g e
  • Ginger Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Vanilla Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Hazelnut Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Cinnamon Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Toffee Flavour Syrup 60ml

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Powder 100%

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Once opened, keep in the refrigerator and consume within 2 weeks.Store in a cool and dry place, avoid direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1250kJ
-299kcal
Fat11g
of which saturates6.4g
Carbohydrate9.9g
of which sugars0.6g
Protein22g
Salt0.08g

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Cocoa Dusting Powder 30g e
  • Ginger Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Vanilla Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Hazelnut Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Cinnamon Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Toffee Flavour Syrup 60ml

Information

Ingredients

High Fructose Corn Syrup (86%), Water, Stabilizer (E466), Artificial Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Acidity Regulator (E330), Colour (E150a)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Once opened, keep in the refrigerator and consume within 2 weeks.Store in a cool and dry place, avoid direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy1296kJ
-310kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate76g
of which sugars76g
Protein0g
Salt0g

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Cocoa Dusting Powder 30g e
  • Ginger Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Vanilla Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Hazelnut Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Cinnamon Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Toffee Flavour Syrup 60ml

Information

Ingredients

High Fructose Corn Syrup (86%), Water, Stabilizer (E466), Artificial Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Acidity Regulator (E330), Colour (E150a)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Once opened, keep in the refrigerator and consume within 2 weeks.Store in a cool and dry place, avoid direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy1296kJ
-310kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate76g
of which sugars76g
Protein0g
Salt0g

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Cocoa Dusting Powder 30g e
  • Ginger Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Vanilla Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Hazelnut Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Cinnamon Flavour Syrup 60ml
  • Toffee Flavour Syrup 60ml

Information

Ingredients

High Fructose Corn Syrup (86%), Water, Stabilizer (E466), Artificial Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Acidity Regulator (E330), Colour (*EI02), *E102 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Once opened, keep in the refrigerator and consume within 2 weeks.Store in a cool and dry place, avoid direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy1296kJ
-310kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate76g
of which sugars76g
Protein0g
Salt0g
View all Food & Drink Gifts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here