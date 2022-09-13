Wicked Kitchen Cheeky Cauliflower Tikka 600G
1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 1249kJ
- 301kcal
- 15%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 20.0g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.7g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 10.3g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.57g
- 43%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 470kJ / 113kcal
Product Description
- Roasted cauliflower and chickpeas in a tikka style curry sauce topped with chopped coriander.
- Roasted cauliflower, fragrant tikka sauce topped with chickpeas and coriander.
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Roasted Cauliflower (45%), Tomato, Water, Coconut Extract, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Chickpeas (1.5%), Spices, Salt, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Coriander, Desiccated Coconut, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Pasteurised Lemon Juice, Demerara Sugar, Palm Oil, Yeast Extract, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Tomato Purée, Onion Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Onion Powder.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25-30 minutes Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (266g**)
|Energy
|470kJ / 113kcal
|1249kJ / 301kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|20.0g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|19.3g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|10.3g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|8.0g
|Protein
|2.6g
|6.9g
|Salt
|0.97g
|2.57g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
