New
Gin Liqueur Baubles 3 X 5Cl
Product Description
- Gin Liqueur Baubles 3 x 5cl
- Decorate your tree with this fun selection of gin liqueur baubles - Gingle all the way!
- Ginovation® is a registered trademark of Blue Tree Ltd. 2022 Blue Tree Ltd.
- © All rights reserved.
- Decorate your tree!
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
ABV
20% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. Liquid colour may change over time.
Produce of
Produced and bottled in the UK. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy neat over ice or with your favourite mixer.
- Please retain the information above for future reference.
Warnings
- WARNING: CONTAINS ALCOHOL. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE. HANG FROM TREE CAREFULLY.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- BTGG Europe Limited,
- The Black Church,
Return to
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- BTGG Europe Limited,
- The Black Church,
- St. Mary's Place,
- Dublin 7,
- D07 P4AX,
- Ireland.
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
3 x 5cl
Safety information
WARNING: CONTAINS ALCOHOL. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE. HANG FROM TREE CAREFULLY.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.