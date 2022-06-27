Itsu Chicken & Spring Onion Gourmet Gyoza 133G

These are utterly delicious! Would have given them
These are utterly delicious! Would have given them five stars however they are overpriced for the quantity. Will buy them again regardless
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Not suitable for freezing. Use by: see top of pack.
Microwave
Instructions: For 6 gyoza 1 min
- Remove sleeve & peel back film halfway, remove ponzu sauce & chopsticks.
- Add 1 tbsp of cold water & replace film.
- Microwave for 1 min on full power [900W].
- Leave to stand for 1 min.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ponzu sauce is ready to serve [no preparation required].
Please always be careful of hot steam when removing gourmet' gyoza. For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Do not re-heat once cooked.
Hob
Instructions: Gently simmer 3 mins
- Add gyoza to a saucepan of softly boiling water.
- Simmer for 3 mins then drain thoroughly.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: [authentic Japanese style] 8 mins
- Pre-heat pan with 1 tsp of oil on a low/medium heat.
- Add gyoza to pan & cook for 4 mins.
- Add 4 tbsp of cold water into pan & cover with a lid.
- Cook for a further 4 mins until all the water evaporates.
Steam
Instructions: (colander or sieve) 5 mins
- Place colander/sieve above a pan of softly boiling water.
- Place gyoza in colander/sieve & cover with a lid.
- Steam for 5-6 mins.
Packed in the UK with gyoza from Germany
133g
Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
133g
Although every care has been taken to remove bones some may remain.
Gyoza Filling (Chicken [Thigh & Skin] (37%), Cabbage, White Onion, Spring Onion (5%), Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt], Ginger, Yeast Extract, Garlic, Chicken Stock [Water, Chicken, Salt], Sesame Oil, Textured Soya Protein, Sugar, Salt, Water, Black Pepper, Turmeric), Gyoza Skin (Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Turmeric)

|Typical Values
|as sold per: 100g
|as sold per: 6 gyoza
|Energy (kJ)
|653
|731
|Energy (kcal)
|155
|174
|Fat (g)
|4.4
|4.9
|of which saturates (g)
|1.2
|1.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|20
|22
|of which sugars (g)
|2.5
|2.8
|Fibre (g)
|1.7
|1.9
|Protein (g)
|8.2
|9.2
|Salt (g)
|0.71
|0.80

|-
|-
Ponzu Sauce (16%): Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Mirin (Fermented Rice, Water, Maltose, Alcohol), Alcohol, Apple Puree, Salt, Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree, Konbu Extract (Water, Seaweed, Salt), White Pepper

|Typical Values
|as sold per: 100g
|as sold per: ponzu sauce
|Energy (kJ)
|653
|98
|Energy (kcal)
|155
|23
|Fat (g)
|4.4
|<0.5
|of which saturates (g)
|1.2
|<0.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|20
|5.1
|of which sugars (g)
|2.5
|5.1
|Fibre (g)
|1.7
|<0.5
|Protein (g)
|8.2
|0.6
|Salt (g)
|0.71
|1.2

|-
|-
