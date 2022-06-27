We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Itsu Chicken & Spring Onion Gourmet Gyoza 133G

Itsu Chicken & Spring Onion Gourmet Gyoza 133G
£ 3.50
£2.64/100g

Product Description

  • Steamed Asian style wheat parcels filled with chicken & vegetables with a ponzu sauce (soy based dipping sauce)
  • Enjoy our gyoza as a treat, a starter or side dish; on a stir-fry or in broth with veg. We've created two delicious flavours.
  • Steamed gyoza, originally Chinese, join ravioli, samosas, perogi, spring rolls, bao and even sausage rolls as world famous "pockets of goodness".
  • itsu gyoza are made with restaurant quality fillings, then steamed & served with our ponzu sauce.
  • Sriracha, soy, teriyaki and hoisin dips work too.
  • Goʻgo gyoza
  • Congratulations on choosing itsu gyoza; you're a pioneer, a foodie, an influencer without knowing it... a chopstick aficionado too.
  • Try itsu gyoza with our brilliant'broth
  • The perfect base to make 100s of bowl meals in minutes
  • Ready to eat
  • 6 dumplings with ponzu sauce
  • Best enjoyed hot
  • Source of protein
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Pack size: 133G
Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Mustard
  • Contains: Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Not suitable for freezing. Use by: see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For 6 gyoza 1 min
- Remove sleeve & peel back film halfway, remove ponzu sauce & chopsticks.
- Add 1 tbsp of cold water & replace film.
- Microwave for 1 min on full power [900W].
- Leave to stand for 1 min.

Instructions: Ponzu sauce is ready to serve [no preparation required].
Please always be careful of hot steam when removing gourmet' gyoza. For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Do not re-heat once cooked.

Hob
Instructions: Gently simmer 3 mins
- Add gyoza to a saucepan of softly boiling water.
- Simmer for 3 mins then drain thoroughly.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: [authentic Japanese style] 8 mins
- Pre-heat pan with 1 tsp of oil on a low/medium heat.
- Add gyoza to pan & cook for 4 mins.
- Add 4 tbsp of cold water into pan & cover with a lid.
- Cook for a further 4 mins until all the water evaporates.

Steam
Instructions: (colander or sieve) 5 mins
- Place colander/sieve above a pan of softly boiling water.
- Place gyoza in colander/sieve & cover with a lid.
- Steam for 5-6 mins.

Produce of

Packed in the UK with gyoza from Germany

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

Return to

  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • 53 Victoria Street,
  • Westminster,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0EU,
  • UK.
  • itsu.com/grocery

Net Contents

133g

Safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones some may remain.

Ingredients

Gyoza Filling (Chicken [Thigh & Skin] (37%), Cabbage, White Onion, Spring Onion (5%), Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt], Ginger, Yeast Extract, Garlic, Chicken Stock [Water, Chicken, Salt], Sesame Oil, Textured Soya Protein, Sugar, Salt, Water, Black Pepper, Turmeric), Gyoza Skin (Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Turmeric)

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per: 100gas sold per: 6 gyoza
Energy (kJ)653731
Energy (kcal)155174
Fat (g)4.44.9
of which saturates (g)1.21.3
Carbohydrate (g)2022
of which sugars (g)2.52.8
Fibre (g)1.71.9
Protein (g)8.29.2
Salt (g)0.710.80
This pack contains 1 serving--

Ingredients

Ponzu Sauce (16%): Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Mirin (Fermented Rice, Water, Maltose, Alcohol), Alcohol, Apple Puree, Salt, Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree, Konbu Extract (Water, Seaweed, Salt), White Pepper

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per: 100gas sold per: ponzu sauce
Energy (kJ)65398
Energy (kcal)15523
Fat (g)4.4<0.5
of which saturates (g)1.2<0.1
Carbohydrate (g)205.1
of which sugars (g)2.55.1
Fibre (g)1.7<0.5
Protein (g)8.20.6
Salt (g)0.711.2
This pack contains 1 servings--
These are utterly delicious! Would have given them

4 stars

These are utterly delicious! Would have given them five stars however they are overpriced for the quantity. Will buy them again regardless

