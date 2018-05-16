New
Filippo Berio Truffle Flavoured Olive Oil 250Ml
Product Description
- Truffle Flavoured Olive Oil
- In 1867, Filippo Berio began crafting Olive Oils worthy of his family and friends, not to mention his name. Rich and aromatic, Filippo Berio Truffle Flavoured Olive Oil is delicious for stocks and soups, drizzled lightly on risotto, mushrooms and meat, or on scrambled eggs for a luxurious finishing touch.
- Rich and Tasteful
- Perfect for enriching risottos, white meat and cheese
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil (96.8%), Natural Truffle Flavouring (3%), Dried Summer Truffle (0.2%)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Mustard, Celery Seed, Garlic, Dehydrated Onion, Sulphites and Sulphur Dioxide.
Storage
Store in dark place. Away from heat.
Preparation and Usage
- Close after use.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Filippo Berio®,
- via Montramito, 1600,
- 55040 Massarosa (Lucca),
- Italy.
Importer address
- Filippo Berio UK Ltd,
- Borehamwood,
- WD6 1JH.
Return to
- Filippo Berio UK Ltd,
- Borehamwood,
- WD6 1JH.
- www.filippoberio.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy
|3378kJ-822kcal
|Fat
|91.3g
|of which Saturates
|14g
|Mmono-unsaturates
|70g
|Polyunsaturates
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.