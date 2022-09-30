Dove Bathe & Bloom Gift Collection Set
- DOVE BATHE & BLOOM GIFT COLLECTION SET
- Know someone who's into confidence-inspiring beauty in a big way? You've just found the perfect gifts for her. Dove believes that beauty is not defined by shape, size, or colour. It’s about feeling like the best version of yourself. Authentic. Unique. Real. These are values shared by Stacey Solomon, who has collaborated with Dove to co-create this Limited Edition Dove Bathe & Bloom Collection Gift Set. Featuring four Dove products and a luxury shower puff, it helps turn her daily cleansing routine into an immersive, relaxing experience. Dove Renewing Care Bath Salts 900 g are infused with a floral peony & rose scent to cleanse mind and body while leaving a delicate fragrance to leave her feeling fresh and pampered. Dove Skin Glow Oil-In-Milk Body Lotion 200 ml is formulated with natural oil that helps to lock in moisture for 48 hours, providing a healthy glow and 12-hour lasting radiance. Dove Pink Beauty Bar 90 g has a gentle cleansing formula that effectively cleans hands whilst helping to retain skin moisture and leaving skin softer, smoother and healthier looking. Dove Renewing Care Pink Peony & Rose Bath Soak 450 ml is infused with skin-natural moisturisers for hydrated, healthy skin. This gift set for her is complemented by a luxury shower puff for the perfect cleansing shower ritual. Help her look and feel her best no matter the occasion with this selection of pampering gifts from Dove.
- Dove's Bathe & Bloom Collection Limited Edition Gift Set is a collaboration with Stacey Solomon, who has co-created this array of bathtime beauty and relaxation gifts for her
- This Limited Edition Collection Gift Set features Dove Renewing Care Bath Salts, Skin Glow Oil-In-Milk Body Lotion, Pink Beauty Bar, Renewing Care Pink Peony & Rose Bath Soak and a luxury shower puff
- Included in this gift set, Dove Renewing Care Bath Salts 900 g are infused with a floral peony & rose scent to cleanse mind and body and delicately fragrance the skin
- Dove Skin Glow Oil-In-Milk Body Lotion 200 ml is a moisturiser formulated with natural oil that helps to lock in hydration for 48 hours, providing a healthy glow and 12-hour lasting radiance
- Dove Pink Beauty Bar 90 g has a gentle cleansing beauty bar soap formula that effectively cleans hands whilst helping to retain skin moisture and leaving skin softer, smoother and healthier looking
- Dove Renewing Care Pink Peony & Rose Bath Soak 450 ml is infused with skin-natural moisturisers for hydrated, healthy skin
Dove Renewing Care Bath Salts 900g INGREDIENTS: Maris Sal, Parfum, Glycerin, Lactic Acid, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Skin Glow Oil-in-Milk Body Lotion 200ml INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Dimethicone, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Mica, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Paraffin, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium Phosphate, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Propylene Glycol, Cera Microcristallina, Hydroxystearic Acid, Polysorbate 20, Stearic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Glycyrrhiza Glabra Root Extract, Panthenol, Ascorbic Acid, Prunus Persica Fruit Extract, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Flower Extract, Palmitic Acid, Biotin, Niacinamide, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891, CI 14700, CI 15985, CI 47005. Dove Pink Cream Beauty Bar 90g INGREDIENTS: Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Lauric Acid, Sodium Palmate, Aqua, Sodium Isethionate, Sodium Stearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Zinc Oxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 14700, CI 17200, CI 77891. Dove Renewing Care Bath Soak 450ml INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Parfum, Glyceryl Oleate, Sodium Benzoate, Xanthan Gum, Kaolin, Cichorium Intybus Root Extract, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Sodium gluconate, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Chloride, PPG-9, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140
United Kingdom
4 x 1 ℮
