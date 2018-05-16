New
Wicked Kitchen Gammon Joint With Maple Glaze 385G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 901kJ / 216kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned wheat, pea and soya protein with a maple glaze.
- WHEAT, PEA & SOYA PROTEIN Smoky maple and bourbon joint, packed with wheat, pea and soya protein, ready to cook, slice and share
- Pack size: 385G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Reconstituted Wheat Protein (28%), Rapeseed Oil, Reconstituted Pea Protein (4.5%), Soya Protein Concentrate (4.5%), Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Pea Protein, Rice Flour, Flavouring, Maize Flour, Maltodextrin, Maple Syrup, Pea Fibre, Brown Sugar, Salt, Cider Vinegar, Bourbon Whiskey, Shea Fat, Colours (Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins), Cornflour, Coconut Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Mace, Orange Zest, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Clove, Concentrated Lime Juice, Ginger Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 50 mins Using parchment paper, lift out No-Gammon Roast joint and place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not cover
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 70 mins Using parchment paper, lift out No-Gammon Roast joint and place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not cover
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
385g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (76g**)
|Energy
|901kJ / 216kcal
|685kJ / 164kcal
|Fat
|12.1g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.8g
|7.4g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|3.2g
|Protein
|14.9g
|11.3g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.30g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 385g typically weighs 303g.
|-
|-
