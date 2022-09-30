Nivea Natural Radiance Mask Gift Set
Product Description
- NIVEA NATURAL RADIANCE MASK GIFT SET
- Our Nivea gift packaging is...
- 100% plastic free
- Made from FSC cardboard only
- Printed using mineral oil free inks
- NIVEA Radiance Face Mask Kit Gift Set
- This is the perfect gift for someone who needs a radiance boost. Take 10 minutes to relax and and let our NIVEA Radiance Mask Kit bring back your healthy glow. The ideal set of gifts for her.
- The full gift set includes:
- 1. NIVEA Natural Radiance 10 Minute Sheet Mask x2, are infused with half a bottle of serum*, Argan Oil and Shea Butter for skin that looks healthy and radiant.
- 2. White Jade Stone Roller which boosts circulation and helps to sculpt, tone & firm your skin. The perfect combo for revitalised and radiant skin.
- *based on serum size of 40ml.
- Nivea® Natural Radiance Sheet Mask
- Made in France.
- Jade Roller
- Country of Origin: China.
- Materials: Roller Frame Zinc Alloy, Handle Beach Wood, Roller Head White Jade Stone, Plugs Silicon, Pouch 100% RPET Polyester.
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Pentylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Magnolia Officinalis Bark Extract, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Xanthan Gum, PPG-26-Buteth-26, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Citronellol, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Parfum
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- This is the perfect treat for skin that needs a radiance boost. Daily stress, the environment and pollution can leave skin needing some revitalisation. Why not take 10 minutes to relax and let this Nivea Natural Radiance Sheet Mask bring back your skin's healthy glow.
- Use in conjunction with the Nivea Jade Roller to sculpt, tone and firm skin to boost circulation. Gently roll, moving back and forth, over the mask and after removing the mask to enhance glow and reduce puffiness.
- Top Tip: Pop the Jade Roller in the fridge overnight and use it in the morning for a refreshing, de-puffing treat!
- Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
