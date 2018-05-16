Graze Snack Pack Smokey Bbq 3X31g

Per portion (31g):
- Energy
- 582kJ
-
- 139kcal
- -%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1877 kJ
Product Description
- Smoky barbecue flavoured peas, crunchy corn chips and chilli corn
- Lip-smacking veg snacks that pack a crunch?
- That's a graze idea.
- At 139 kcals per portion, our all-star Crunch packs a tasty punch. We've reimagined what veg can be with this craving-busting medley of corn beans and peas, coated in the flavours of a sizzling summer barbecue. No wonder they're grazers' favourites!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 139 kcal
- Tasty Triple Pack
- High in fibre
- Perfectly portioned
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 93G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Barbecue Coated Peas (40%): Green Peas (53%), Corn Starch, Waxy Corn Starch, Sugar, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Barbecue Flavouring (3%) (Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Sweet Chilli Powder, Natural Flavouring, Spices, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract), Salt, Chilli Corn (33%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Chilli Seasoning (2%) (Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika Powder, Pepper Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Tomato, Salt), Salt, Paprika Oil, Corn Chips (27%): Corn, Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- We pack all our snacks in the same place so they may contain Gluten, Eggs, Peanuts, Soya, Milk, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before: see pack lid.Store in a cool, dry place.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- May contain hard corn.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Graze,
- 3 St James's Rd,
- Kingston upon Thames,
- KT1 2BA.
Net Contents
3 x 31g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (31g)
|Energy
|1877 kJ
|582 kJ
|-
|448 kcal
|139 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|5.1 g
|of which saturates
|1.9 g
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|19 g
|of which sugars
|6.2 g
|1.9 g
|Fibre
|7.7 g
|2.4 g
|Protein
|10 g
|3.2 g
|Salt
|0.73 g
|0.23 g
Safety information
May contain hard corn.
