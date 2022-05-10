We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Unearthed 4 Jalepeno & Cheese Frankfurter 260G

5(1)Write a review
Unearthed 4 Jalepeno & Cheese Frankfurter 260G
£ 3.50
£1.35/100g

Product Description

  • Beechwood smoked, cured and cooked pork sausages with Gouda cheese and spicy Jalapeño chilli
  • Ip from every pack supports Action Against Hunger
  • Registered Charity No. 1047501
  • Feeding children in the UK and around the world. Text FOOD to 70660 to donate £2
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Discover a World of Flavour
  • Beechwood Smoked with Gouda Cheese & Spicy Jalapeño Chilli
  • Your Favourite Sausage Just Got Better!
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

Pork (82%), Gouda Cheese (Milk) (14%), Pork Fat, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Spices (White Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg, Coriander, Lovage Root, Mace, Onion Powder, Pimento, Cardamom, Chilli, Paprika), Jalapeño Chilli (0.5%), Dextrose, Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke, Filled into Natural Sheep Casings

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for customers with an allergy to Celery, Mustard or Nuts due to manufacturing methods. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see back of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The product is ready to eat hot or cold.
After cooking: Check food is piping hot.
All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.

Grill
Instructions: Grilling/ Barbecue:
Before cooking: Preheat grill. Remove all packaging and place on grill pan.
During cooking: Cook for 7-8 minutes, turn throughout cooking.

Hob
Instructions: Before cooking: Remove all packaging. Place in a pan of simmering water for 6 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Before cooking: Remove all packaging. Fry in 1 tsp of oil over a moderate heat turning for 6 minutes, turning regularly.

Produce of

Produced in Germany using EU pork

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Unearthed,
  • Granville House,
  • 9 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Unearthed,
  • Granville House,
  • 9 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.
  • www.foodsunearthed.co.uk

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1211 kJ
-292 kcal
Fat25g
of which saturates10.5g
Carbohydrate1.0g
of which sugars0.8g
Fibre0.3g
Protein15.7g
Salt1.5g
View all Frankfurters, Hotdogs & Sausage

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very impressed

5 stars

I lightly fryed these as per instructions and what can i say? Without doubt,the best tasting hot-dog i've eaten.Not sickly or over-smokey and with a nice mild jalapeno background taste and a good 'snap'when you bite into them.Very impressed

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here