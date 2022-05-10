Unearthed 4 Jalepeno & Cheese Frankfurter 260G

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The product is ready to eat hot or cold.
After cooking: Check food is piping hot.
All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Grill
Instructions: Grilling/ Barbecue:
Before cooking: Preheat grill. Remove all packaging and place on grill pan.
During cooking: Cook for 7-8 minutes, turn throughout cooking.
Hob
Instructions: Before cooking: Remove all packaging. Place in a pan of simmering water for 6 minutes.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Before cooking: Remove all packaging. Fry in 1 tsp of oil over a moderate heat turning for 6 minutes, turning regularly.