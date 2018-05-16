We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 4 Christmas Tree Cupcakes

£2.50
£0.62/each

One cupcake (54g)

Energy
1018kJ
243kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
12.3g

-

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

-

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
23.5g

-

26%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1885kJ / 450kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes filled with strawberry sauce, topped with green coloured vanilla flavour frosting and decorated with sugar decorations and bronze coloured sugar star.
  • With Hidden Centres Vanilla flavour sponge & frosting, filled with strawberry sauce

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (35%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Plant Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Strawberry Concentrate, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum), Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Rice Flour, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Anthocyanins, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Palm Kernel Oil, Plant Concentrates [Safflower, Spirulina], Glazing Agent (Shellac), Spirulina Powder. 

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cupcake
Energy1885kJ / 450kcal1018kJ / 243kcal
Fat22.8g12.3g
Saturates6.2g3.3g
Carbohydrate58.2g31.4g
Sugars43.5g23.5g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein2.8g1.5g
Salt0.14g0.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
